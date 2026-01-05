Ahn Sung-ki Dies After Long Battle with Cancer, His Illustrious Career Spanning Over 170 Films Comes to an End, Industry Mourns

Even after being diagnosed with blood cancer, Ahn Sung-ki did not lose his positive outlook on life. Despite the pain of the illness and the hardships of treatment, he always smiled and remained dedicated to his work. Those close to him say that for him, acting was not just a profession but as essential as breathing, and his passing marks the end of a golden era for the Korean industry. Fans and prominent figures from the film world are paying heartfelt tributes to him on social media. Though Ahn Sung-ki is no longer with us, his 170 films and his unparalleled acting will live on forever.