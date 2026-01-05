5 January 2026,

Monday

Ahn Sung-ki Dies After Long Battle with Cancer, His Illustrious Career Spanning Over 170 Films Comes to an End, Industry Mourns

The great actor Ahn Sung-ki, who had an incredible journey spanning over 170 films, is no longer with us. He passed away after a long and difficult battle with cancer.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Ahn Sung-ki Dies

Ahn Sung-ki Dies (Source: X @ctvwinnipeg)

Ahn Sung-ki Dies: A very sad news has emerged from the international film industry and the South Korean film fraternity. Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, who brought the Korean industry global recognition, has passed away at the age of 74. Ahn Sung-ki, who had been battling a serious illness like blood cancer for a long time, breathed his last on January 5, today. The news of his demise has sent waves of grief not only across Korea but among cinema lovers worldwide.

A Stellar Journey of 170+ Films Comes to an End

Ahn Sung-ki's film career was nothing short of a golden chapter. He faced the camera at a very young age as a child artist. Active in the film industry for nearly 70 years, Ahn acted in over 170 films in his lifetime. It was a testament to his hard work and acting prowess that he was respectfully bestowed with the title of 'National Actor' in South Korea.

Furthermore, Ahn Sung-ki's greatest strength was his versatility. He never confined himself to one genre. Whether it was films based on serious social issues, action-packed thrillers, or historical sagas, he portrayed every role with immense ease and depth. His performances were so authentic that audiences of every generation felt connected to his characters.

Ahn Sung-ki Battled Blood Cancer

Ahn Sung-ki's life was filled with inspiring stories. After completing his education, he even tried to leave acting and take up a regular job, but perhaps fate had other plans. Circumstances drew him back to cinema, after which he never looked back. He was not only a great artist but was also known for his humble behaviour towards his juniors and seniors on set.

Even after being diagnosed with blood cancer, Ahn Sung-ki did not lose his positive outlook on life. Despite the pain of the illness and the hardships of treatment, he always smiled and remained dedicated to his work. Those close to him say that for him, acting was not just a profession but as essential as breathing, and his passing marks the end of a golden era for the Korean industry. Fans and prominent figures from the film world are paying heartfelt tributes to him on social media. Though Ahn Sung-ki is no longer with us, his 170 films and his unparalleled acting will live on forever.

Entertainment

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 11:37 am

English News / Entertainment / Ahn Sung-ki Dies After Long Battle with Cancer, His Illustrious Career Spanning Over 170 Films Comes to an End, Industry Mourns

