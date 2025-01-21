CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

Reports indicate that senior Naxal leaders at the national and state levels had gathered in Gariaband. Seeking a safe haven amidst intensified attacks in Bastar, they had converged here. The Bhaludiggi area was considered a safe haven for Naxalites, but this operation has exposed its vulnerability. Further searches are underway, with drones deployed to locate any remaining Naxalites.
A Strong Rebuff to Naxalism: Amit Shah Another significant blow to Naxalism. Our security forces have achieved major success in building a Naxal-free Bharat. In a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites. Our commitment to a Naxal-free India and the combined efforts of our security forces are bringing Naxalism to its knees.
Figures to Rise Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha stated that encounters are still ongoing at two locations. There is a possibility of more Naxalites being killed, but bodies have not yet been recovered; the figures will increase.