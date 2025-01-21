CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

Reports indicate that senior Naxal leaders at the national and state levels had gathered in Gariaband. Seeking a safe haven amidst intensified attacks in Bastar, they had converged here. The Bhaludiggi area was considered a safe haven for Naxalites, but this operation has exposed its vulnerability. Further searches are underway, with drones deployed to locate any remaining Naxalites.

A Strong Rebuff to Naxalism: Amit Shah Another significant blow to Naxalism. Our security forces have achieved major success in building a Naxal-free Bharat. In a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites. Our commitment to a Naxal-free India and the combined efforts of our security forces are bringing Naxalism to its knees.