Crime

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

In a significant counter-insurgency operation, security forces used drones to locate and eliminate a group of Naxalites hiding in a forest.

GariabandJan 21, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

In a fierce encounter in the Bhaludiggi hills of Gariaband district, Chhattisgarh, security forces have eliminated 19 Naxalites. Sporadic firing continues in the jungle. Police sources suggest the death toll may rise by evening. It is reported that the security personnel, aided by drones, located and eliminated the Naxalites one by one. Some of the killed Naxalites carried a bounty of ₹1 crore.
Reports indicate that senior Naxal leaders at the national and state levels had gathered in Gariaband. Seeking a safe haven amidst intensified attacks in Bastar, they had converged here. The Bhaludiggi area was considered a safe haven for Naxalites, but this operation has exposed its vulnerability. Further searches are underway, with drones deployed to locate any remaining Naxalites.

A Strong Rebuff to Naxalism: Amit Shah

Another significant blow to Naxalism. Our security forces have achieved major success in building a Naxal-free Bharat. In a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites. Our commitment to a Naxal-free India and the combined efforts of our security forces are bringing Naxalism to its knees.

Figures to Rise

Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha stated that encounters are still ongoing at two locations. There is a possibility of more Naxalites being killed, but bodies have not yet been recovered; the figures will increase.

in 5 hours

