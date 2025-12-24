Jaipur Murder Case: Lover Packed Girlfriend's Body for 30 Hours Before Dumping it at Neighbour's House; Every Move of the Cunning Killer Foiled

Police present at the scene; accused shown in the inset. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: A sensational case has come to light in the capital Jaipur where a woman was murdered, her body stuffed into a sack and thrown into a neighbouring house. On Tuesday morning in Shastri Nagar, the house owner asked his tenant to open a plastic sack, and upon seeing a woman's corpse inside, everyone screamed. The incident caused a stir in the entire area.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and collected evidence with the help of the dog squad and FSL. After reaching the crime scene, the dog kept circling around the accused's house. Meanwhile, after the incident, the accused mingled with the crowd and kept an eye on the police's activities. The police apprehended the accused within four hours and solved the case. The murder was committed over a financial dispute.
Additional DCP Bajrang Sharma stated that the accused, Jitendra Singh alias Jeetu alias Rahul (36), is a resident of Subhash Colony, Shastri Nagar. On Tuesday morning, Munni Devi, a resident of Subhash Colony, Shastri Nagar, reported that when she woke up, she found a sack lying in the corridor near the stairs inside her house. Her tenant saw it and informed her that there was a dead body inside. The police were then informed. After gathering information, the woman was identified as Babita Sharma.
During interrogation, the accused Jitendra Singh confessed that Babita Sharma was his friend, and he had been in contact with her for a long time. They had a financial dispute, and she was constantly harassing him over money. Consequently, he sold his house but kept the keys with himself. On December 21, he brought Babita to the house and murdered her by inflicting injuries on her neck and head with a sharp weapon. He was unable to dispose of the body on December 21.
After murdering Babita, the accused spent 30 hours packing her body. After packing it in a plastic sack, he wrapped the body in a blanket, placed it back in the sack, and then threw it into the neighbouring house. After murdering Babita, the accused repeatedly washed the floor of the house with water. He disposed of the blood-stained clothes in the Amanishah drain and left. The accused had planned that since he had sold the house, no one would suspect him.
The dog squad arrived at the scene and, after reaching the accused's house from the crime scene, kept circling. This also aided the police. The police apprehended the accused and solved the case within four hours of the incident.
