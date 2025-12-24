Jaipur Murder Case: Lover Packed Girlfriend's Body for 30 Hours Before Dumping it at Neighbour's House; Every Move of the Cunning Killer Foiled

During interrogation, the accused Jitendra Singh confessed that Babita Sharma was his friend, and he had been in contact with her for a long time. They had a financial dispute, and she was constantly harassing him over money. Consequently, he sold his house but kept the keys with himself. On December 21, he brought Babita to the house and murdered her by inflicting injuries on her neck and head with a sharp weapon. He was unable to dispose of the body on December 21.