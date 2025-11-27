Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gariaband

Fifth-grade student commits suicide by hanging, family says he was troubled recently

An 11-year-old student studying in 5th grade has committed suicide by hanging himself. The child's body was found hanging from a tree about 100 meters away from his house, which caused panic among the villagers.

2 min read
Gariaband

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

5वीं के छात्र ने की आत्महत्या (Representative Image: Patrika)

Class 5 student dies by suicide (Representative Image: Patrika)

CG Suicide Case: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh. An 11-year-old innocent, studying in 5th grade, ended his life by hanging himself in Kharipathra village of Amlipadar police station area. The child's body was found hanging from a tree about 100 meters away from his house. The sight left the villagers stunned and sent a wave of shock throughout the village. Everyone is trying to understand why a child would take such a step at such a young age.

The family stated that the child was quite stubborn by nature. He would often get upset when sent to school. It is being reported that he had been attending school very infrequently for some time now. He would barely go to class one day in 6-7 days. On Monday, when his parents tried to reason with him about studying (CG Suicide Case), he became irritable again and did not respond to their conversation.

CG Suicide Case: Deceased was mentally disturbed for a week

According to the family, the child appeared to be mentally disturbed for the past week. Family members tried to ask him about his troubles multiple times, but he would remain silent each time. The family was increasingly worried about his behaviour, but no one had imagined that such an incident would occur.

Body found hanging from a noose

The incident came to light when some villagers were on their way to the fields and saw a child's body hanging from a tree. They immediately informed the family and the village sarpanch. Upon receiving the information, the Amlipadar police station reached the spot and retrieved the body.

The police inspected the scene and spoke to the villagers to understand the cause of the incident, but no one could comprehend why the child took such a step. Currently, the police are investigating the reasons for the suicide.

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 03:39 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Gariaband / Fifth-grade student commits suicide by hanging, family says he was troubled recently

Gariaband

Chhattisgarh

