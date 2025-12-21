21 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

Least Educated Countries In World: See literacy Rate worldwide

There are significant disparities in literacy levels worldwide. The literacy rate indicates the percentage of a country or region's population aged 7 years and above who are able to read and write.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Worlds Best Education System

Image: Freepik

A commonality among most developed countries worldwide is that their populations are highly educated. It is generally observed that developed nations place significant emphasis on education, as educated individuals can drive progress and development more rapidly. A country's level of education and the literacy rate of its population can be determined by its literacy rate. But do you know which is the least educated country in the world, or which country has the lowest literacy rate?

See the List






























































RankCountryLiteracy Rate
1Niger19.10%
2Chad27%
3Mali31%
4South Sudan34.5%
5Afghanistan37.3%
6Central African Republic37.5%
7Somalia41%
8Guinea45.3%
9Burkina Faso46%
10Benin47%

What is Literacy Rate?

The literacy rate indicates the percentage of the population aged 7 years and above in a country or region who are capable of reading and writing. Literacy not only provides access to information but also offers opportunities for better decision-making, employment, and active participation in society. There is a significant disparity in literacy levels across the globe. While people in developed countries are highly educated, most countries with underdeveloped education systems are still on the path to development.

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 03:45 pm

