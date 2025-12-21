21 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 2158 Posts, Know Department-wise Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced direct recruitment for a total of 2158 posts. Details are inside.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

UPPSC Recruitment 2025

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Good news for youth waiting for government jobs. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced government jobs for a total of 2158 posts in the state's Health, Ayush, Veterinary, and Family Welfare departments. The online application process for these posts will begin tomorrow, i.e., December 22, 2025.

Department-wise Vacancy Details

  • Under the Ayush Department, 884 posts of Ayurveda and Unani will be filled in the Directorate of Ayurveda.
  • 25 posts of Unani Medical Officer will be filled.
  • 168 posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer will be filled.
  • 265 Homeopathic Officers will be recruited in the Directorate of Homoeopathy and 7 posts under the Labour Department.
  • 404 posts of Veterinary Officer will be recruited in the Animal Husbandry Department.
  • 157 Dental Surgeons will be directly recruited in the Dental Health Department.
  • Appointments will be made for 221 posts under the Directorate General of Family Welfare.
  • 26 Drug Inspectors will be appointed in the Health Education Officer and Food Safety Department.

Key Dates

Candidates can apply from tomorrow, December 22, by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. According to the commission, the last date for depositing fees in the bank and accepting online applications has been set as January 22, 2026. If any candidate makes a mistake while filling out the application form, they will be given an opportunity to correct it.

OTR is Mandatory Before Applying

Candidates are advised to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the commission's website before applying. The application process cannot be completed without OTR. Candidates should carefully fill in all necessary information such as their name, photograph, and signature. The purpose of recruiting such a large number of doctors and officers is to improve health services and provide employment to the youth. Especially, such recruitments in the Ayush (Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy) sectors will help promote traditional medicine systems.

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 05:16 pm

