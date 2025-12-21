UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 2158 Posts, Know Department-wise Vacancies

Candidates are advised to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the commission's website before applying. The application process cannot be completed without OTR. Candidates should carefully fill in all necessary information such as their name, photograph, and signature. The purpose of recruiting such a large number of doctors and officers is to improve health services and provide employment to the youth. Especially, such recruitments in the Ayush (Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy) sectors will help promote traditional medicine systems.