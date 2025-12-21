UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 2158 Posts, Know Department-wise Vacancies

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Good news for youth waiting for government jobs. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced government jobs for a total of 2158 posts in the state's Health, Ayush, Veterinary, and Family Welfare departments. The online application process for these posts will begin tomorrow, i.e., December 22, 2025.
Candidates can apply from tomorrow, December 22, by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. According to the commission, the last date for depositing fees in the bank and accepting online applications has been set as January 22, 2026. If any candidate makes a mistake while filling out the application form, they will be given an opportunity to correct it.
Candidates are advised to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the commission's website before applying. The application process cannot be completed without OTR. Candidates should carefully fill in all necessary information such as their name, photograph, and signature. The purpose of recruiting such a large number of doctors and officers is to improve health services and provide employment to the youth. Especially, such recruitments in the Ayush (Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy) sectors will help promote traditional medicine systems.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending