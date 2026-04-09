Two BTech friends die in expressway crash en route to Rishikesh for job blessings, a day after receiving degrees

Prayag's uncle, Devilal, said, "Both boys had passed their B.Tech a year ago. As soon as they received their degrees on Monday, they were going to the Neelkanth Temple to offer prayers for their job wish. Construction was ongoing on the highway, so proper barricading and signboards should have been installed. The children lost their lives due to the negligence of the officials. Several accidents have occurred here before, but no action has been taken."