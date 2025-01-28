scriptUttar Pradesh: 7 Dead, 75 Injured as Stage Collapses at Nirvana Mahotsav | Uttar Pradesh: Seven Dead, 75 Injured as Stage Collapses at Nirvana Mahotsav | Latest News | Patrika News
Uttar Pradesh: 7 Dead, 75 Injured as Stage Collapses at Nirvana Mahotsav

A major accident occurred on Tuesday in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. A wooden stage collapsed at the Man Stambh complex during the Nirvana Mahotsav celebrations marking the Nirvana Laddu festival of Lord Adinath. Seven people died in the accident, and more than 75 were injured.

BagpatJan 28, 2025 / 02:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Nirvana Mahotsav 2025 Accident: A religious event was underway as part of the Nirvana Mahotsav in Barout, Baghpat. Organisers had constructed a 65-foot-high wooden stage. The stairs of this 65-foot-high platform suddenly collapsed, causing numerous devotees to fall on top of each other. Seven people died in the accident, and more than 75 were injured.

Entire Scaffolding Collapsed

The accident occurred between 7 and 8 am. During the Nirvana Mahotsav, a ceremony was taking place to offer laadu (prasad) to Lord Adinath. Organisers had erected a 65-foot-high wooden stage for this purpose, with a 4-5 foot high statue of the deity placed on top. Devotees were climbing the makeshift stairs to reach the deity when the entire scaffolding collapsed under the weight, leading to a stampede. Seven people died in the incident, and over 75 were injured. Due to a lack of ambulances, the injured were transported to the hospital in e-rickshaws and handcarts.

People Lying Injured on the Ground

Images emerging from the aftermath show several people writhing on the ground, covered in blood. The situation was so chaotic that there was a lack of any organised assistance. People were being moved from one place to another amidst the fallen timber of the collapsed scaffolding.
Those who died in the accident include Taraspāl (66), son of Hukamchand; Amit (35), son of Naresh Chand; Arun (48), son of Keshav Ram; Usha (24), wife of Surendra; Shilpi (24), daughter of Sunil Jain; Vineet Jain (40), son of Surendra; and Kamlesh Jain (65), wife of Suresh Chand. The injured are receiving treatment.
Baghpat DM Asmita Lal confirmed the deaths of five people. The sixth death was confirmed by the hospital. According to the SP, this event has been held for 25 years, attracting Jain community members from across the country. An investigation has been launched into how the stage structure was constructed. The situation is under control.
CM Expresses Grief Over the Accident

The loss of life in the unfortunate incident in Baghpat district is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper treatment for the injured. Prayers to Lord Shri Ram for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.

