27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Bassi

Rajasthan Hailstorm: Weather turns in Rajasthan as rain and hail hit, farmers gripped by concern

Farmers welcome the winter rain but fear damage from possible hailstorms.

2 min read

Bassi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

rajasthan hailstorm

People show hailstones after a hailstorm in Jhhar area of Bassi

Rajasthan Hailstorm Alert: The weather in the Bassi, Chaksu, and Jamwaramgarh sub-divisional areas of Jaipur rural district remained unpredictable throughout Tuesday. Clouds covered the sky from morning, and while some areas experienced 'Mawath' (winter rain), others saw rain accompanied by hailstorms.

In the Bassi area, hailstones the size of chickpeas fell in several places, making the weather even colder. The intermittent drizzle and cloud movement throughout the day increased the impact of the cold in the region.

Mawath to Prove a Boon for Crops

While this change in weather brought a sense of cold to the general public, it is being considered a welcome relief for Rabi crops. The rainfall will provide adequate moisture to wheat, gram, and barley crops, with the possibility of improved yields.

This rain could prove to be a lifeline for the standing crops in the fields. The sky remained completely overcast over Bassi and the surrounding rural areas since morning. The temperature dropped due to the cold winds accompanying the rain.

Farmers stated that if the wind speed had been higher, the risk of damage would have increased. For now, the damage is reported to be limited in most areas.

Mixed Feelings of Joy and Concern

The gram and barley crops in the rural areas are currently in their growth phase. Light to moderate rainfall will maintain soil moisture, thereby reducing the need for irrigation. Farmers believe that if the weather remains clear for the next few days, this rainfall will be a boon for the crops.

Farmers are happy about the 'Mawath', but they are also concerned about the possibility of severe hailstorms. The mustard crop in the fields is currently in its final stage of ripening.

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 03:55 pm

