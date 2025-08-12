FASTag Update: Major Changes from August 15th, Relief Only for Specific Users

Badapadampura (Jaipur). The changes implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regarding FASTags at toll booths will benefit only private vehicle drivers. Commercial vehicle drivers will not benefit from this. Therefore, only private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans will be able to take advantage of the scheme. Under the new changes, an annual FASTag pass will be available for an annual fee of ₹3,000.
This will allow passage through 200 National Highway toll booths in a year. This change will come into effect from 15 August. This new rule will provide relief to private vehicle owners. This annual FASTag pass will offer the facility of 200 passages for just ₹3,000. This pass can only be used for the vehicle in whose name the pass has been taken. It is mandatory to affix the FASTag to the front windscreen of the vehicle on which the pass has been activated.
Arvind Gautam, Licensing Director of Chandlai Barkheda Toll, said that this scheme will be beneficial for those private vehicle drivers who pass through toll plazas daily or frequently. By taking an annual pass, they will not need to pay the fee repeatedly and will be able to travel up to the stipulated limit without any extra payment.
The FASTag pass can be obtained from the NHAI website. For this, vehicle information and documents will need to be uploaded. After this, the pass will be activated upon making an online payment of the prescribed fee. This includes a limit of 200 passages for ₹3,000. Until now, vehicle owners had to pay for each passage. But now this will not be the case. After that, if the vehicle passes more than 200 times, payment will have to be made according to the normal toll rate.