FASTag Update: Major Changes from August 15th, Relief Only for Specific Users

The FASTag pass can be obtained from the NHAI website. For this, vehicle information and documents will need to be uploaded. After this, the pass will be activated upon making an online payment of the prescribed fee. This includes a limit of 200 passages for ₹3,000. Until now, vehicle owners had to pay for each passage. But now this will not be the case. After that, if the vehicle passes more than 200 times, payment will have to be made according to the normal toll rate.