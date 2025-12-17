Western Disturbance Effect: Weather to change in Western Rajasthan from December 18 to 22, with fog and cloud movement expected

cold wave (Image- ANI)
A slight change in the weather is expected in the state between December 18 and 22. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the active sub-tropical westerly jet stream over North India and the influence of a new western disturbance, some parts of western Rajasthan may experience cloudy skies. During this period, the minimum temperature is likely to increase by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.
Moderate to dense fog may prevail in the morning in the border districts of western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, and surrounding areas. The effect of fog is likely to be more pronounced on December 18 and 19, potentially reducing visibility and affecting road traffic. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state for the next three to four days.
According to meteorologists, a weak western disturbance will become active in the Western Himalayan region from December 19, with a partial impact visible in the western parts of Rajasthan. This may lead to intermittent cloud cover between December 18 and 22, although the possibility of rain is very low.
The Meteorological Department has advised vehicle drivers to exercise caution during foggy conditions, while farmers have been advised to take care of their crops considering the changes in temperature.
Below is a separate table showing districts/stations where the minimum temperature was recorded below 10°C as per observations on December 17, 2025, at 08:30 AM—
|Sr. No.
|District / Station
|Minimum Temperature (°C)
|1
|Ajmer
|8.8
|2
|Bhilwara
|7.9
|3
|Vanasthali
|6.0
|4
|Alwar
|7.4
|5
|Sikar
|5.5
|6
|Kota
|10.0
|7
|Chittorgarh
|7.5
|8
|Dabok
|8.0
|9
|Bikaner
|7.7
|10
|Churu
|6.5
|11
|Sri Ganganagar
|8.1
|12
|Mount Abu
|5.9
|13
|Nagaur
|3.7
|14
|Dungarpur
|4.9
|15
|Sirohi
|5.5
|16
|Fatehpur
|3.8
|17
|Karauli
|6.0
|18
|Dausa
|7.7
|19
|Lunkaransar
|4.3
|20
|Jhunjhunu
|7.4
