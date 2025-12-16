16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Over 100 Specialised Tests Now Free in State Hospitals

Rajasthan Medical: Good news for the people of Rajasthan. The scope of free medical tests in the state has been expanded.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

CM Bhajanlal gift Rajasthan hospitals More than 100 specialized tests will be free

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal at the state-level health camp at RUHS Hospital. Photo: Patrika

Rajasthan Medical: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the Hub and Spoke model under the National Health Mission in the state on Monday. Under this model, over 100 specialised tests such as Troponin, Cancer Marker, Biopsy, Thalassemia, Hepatitis, and Thyroid will be made available free of cost to patients across 400 spokes and 11 mother laboratories in the state. This initiative marks a significant step by the government towards making healthcare services more accessible and effective.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal also unveiled the 'Heal in Rajasthan Policy, 2025' during the state-level Arogya Camp and Blood Donation Camp organised at RUHS Hospital. This policy focuses on promoting medical tourism to provide reliable medical services at low costs in the state.

Free Spectacles Distribution Campaign to be Launched

The Chief Minister launched the FCM injection campaign to eradicate anaemia in pregnant women and the free spectacles distribution campaign for students. He informed that in the last two years, 35,000 posts have been filled in the medical department, and recruitment for 15,000 more posts is underway.

Reports to be Available at Home

In the Hub and Spoke model, units from district hospitals to the tehsil level are connected. All processes, from sample collection to reporting, will be recorded online, enabling patients to receive their reports at home. Under this initiative, the number of tests conducted at Community Health Centres will increase from 37 to 101, and at Primary Health Centres, it will rise from 15 to 66.

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 10:40 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Over 100 Specialised Tests Now Free in State Hospitals

