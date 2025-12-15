Couple Attacked at Jaipur Club: Wife Asked to Meet ‘Owner’ in Room, Husband Brutally Beaten for Resisting

A club located in Jaipur (image taken from social media)
Jaipur News: Serious questions have once again been raised about the safety of women in Jaipur. An incident of molestation and brutal assault on a couple has come to light late on the night of December 10 at the Alpha Night Club located in the Ashok Nagar area.
It is alleged that the club owner Bharat Tank, manager Deepak, and bouncers together made obscene gestures towards the woman and severely beat her husband when he objected, resulting in a broken leg.
The couple, residents of Jhotwara, had gone to spend time at the club. According to the victim, Iram Sheikh, shortly after arriving at the club, a waiter approached them and handed over a paper with the club owner's mobile number, stating that the owner wished to meet them in a private room. The woman strongly rejected this proposal.
It is alleged that subsequently, as the woman was heading towards the washroom, the club owner, manager, and some bouncers surrounded her. They made obscene gestures and attempted to molest her. When the woman raised an alarm, her husband, Naved, arrived at the scene and objected, which further escalated the situation.
Naved alleges that upon objecting, the club staff began beating him with rods and batons. He sustained injuries, including a fracture in his leg in two places, and severe injuries to his body. Furthermore, the attackers also extensively damaged the couple's car.
Following the incident, the police control room was informed, and the injured individual was immediately admitted to the trauma centre of SMS Hospital. Doctors confirmed two fractures in his leg.
Based on the complaint of the injured person, a case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar police station against the club owner, manager, and bouncers under sections related to molestation, assault, and damage to property. ACP Balram Chaudhary stated that the investigation into the matter is being expedited. The police have seized the club's CCTV footage and are examining the call details and location of the accused.
