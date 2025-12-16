Delhi fog hits Jaipur airport, low visibility disrupts flights, passengers stuck inside planes for 3 hours

According to airport sources, between 6 AM and 8 AM, due to low visibility in Delhi, Akasa Air's Bengaluru-Delhi flight, Air India Express's Mumbai-Delhi flight, SpiceJet's Bangkok-Delhi, a flight from Dubai to Delhi, a non-scheduled charter plane, and a cargo aircraft were diverted and landed in Jaipur. Passengers on these aircraft had to wait inside the flight for about three hours. They were dispatched after clearance was received from Delhi. Passengers expressed anger due to this disarray. Many passengers also voiced their frustration on social media due to the delays. Meanwhile, the airline companies cited operational reasons and concluded the matter.