Delhi fog hits Jaipur airport, low visibility disrupts flights, passengers stuck inside planes for 3 hours

Flights diverted from Delhi, aircraft pile up at Jaipur airport (Patrika photo)
Air traffic congestion at Jaipur Airport: Jaipur. Flight operations were severely affected due to poor weather and low visibility in Delhi. This had a direct impact on Jaipur International Airport, where a traffic jam of aircraft occurred. Flights to and from Delhi were significantly delayed, while six flights were diverted to Jaipur. More than 12 flight schedules at the airport were disrupted, and three flights had to be cancelled at the last moment.
According to airport sources, between 6 AM and 8 AM, due to low visibility in Delhi, Akasa Air's Bengaluru-Delhi flight, Air India Express's Mumbai-Delhi flight, SpiceJet's Bangkok-Delhi, a flight from Dubai to Delhi, a non-scheduled charter plane, and a cargo aircraft were diverted and landed in Jaipur. Passengers on these aircraft had to wait inside the flight for about three hours. They were dispatched after clearance was received from Delhi. Passengers expressed anger due to this disarray. Many passengers also voiced their frustration on social media due to the delays. Meanwhile, the airline companies cited operational reasons and concluded the matter.
IndiGo's 5:40 AM flight from Delhi to Jaipur arrived approximately 6 hours late. Air India Express's flights from Delhi, scheduled for 7 AM and 7:55 AM, arrived 4 to 4.5 hours late. Air India Express's flight from Dubai, scheduled for 5 PM, was 3 hours late. SpiceJet's flight from Mumbai, scheduled for 5:40 PM, arrived 4 hours late. IndiGo's 1:25 PM flight from Delhi arrived 2 hours late, a flight from Chennai scheduled for 8:25 AM arrived half an hour late, and a flight from Kolkata scheduled for 1:50 PM arrived in Jaipur 1 hour late. During this time, Air India's 12:45 PM flight and IndiGo's 1:35 PM flight from Delhi to Jaipur were cancelled at the last minute.
The impact of fog was also clearly visible on flights departing from Jaipur. IndiGo's 6:10 AM flight to Hyderabad departed 7 hours late. Air India Express's 8:30 AM flight to Delhi was delayed by 4 hours. The 5 AM Delhi flight took off 5 hours and 45 minutes late, and the 8:20 AM flight to Dubai could depart at 12:33 PM.
Additionally, several SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India Express flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar departed with delays ranging from 30 minutes to 4 hours. Air India's 1:40 PM Jaipur-Delhi flight was cancelled.
Due to low visibility, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's helicopter could not land in Petha, Deeg. He was scheduled to land there around 10:20 AM. On his birthday, the CM had departed with his family to visit Poonchari ka Lotha, located on the Bharatpur-Mathura border. The pilot landed the helicopter at Agra Airport. It is being reported that the helicopter was also low on fuel, which was another reason for going to Agra.
