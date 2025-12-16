16 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Bhajanlal Sarkar 2 Years

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Delhi fog hits Jaipur airport, low visibility disrupts flights, passengers stuck inside planes for 3 hours

Flight operations in Delhi were severely affected due to bad weather and low visibility. This had a direct impact on Jaipur International Airport, where a backlog of aircraft occurred.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

दिल्ली से फ्लाइट डायवर्ट, जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर विमानों का जाम, पत्रिका फोटो

Flights diverted from Delhi, aircraft pile up at Jaipur airport (Patrika photo)

Air traffic congestion at Jaipur Airport: Jaipur. Flight operations were severely affected due to poor weather and low visibility in Delhi. This had a direct impact on Jaipur International Airport, where a traffic jam of aircraft occurred. Flights to and from Delhi were significantly delayed, while six flights were diverted to Jaipur. More than 12 flight schedules at the airport were disrupted, and three flights had to be cancelled at the last moment.

According to airport sources, between 6 AM and 8 AM, due to low visibility in Delhi, Akasa Air's Bengaluru-Delhi flight, Air India Express's Mumbai-Delhi flight, SpiceJet's Bangkok-Delhi, a flight from Dubai to Delhi, a non-scheduled charter plane, and a cargo aircraft were diverted and landed in Jaipur. Passengers on these aircraft had to wait inside the flight for about three hours. They were dispatched after clearance was received from Delhi. Passengers expressed anger due to this disarray. Many passengers also voiced their frustration on social media due to the delays. Meanwhile, the airline companies cited operational reasons and concluded the matter.

Significant delays in incoming flights

IndiGo's 5:40 AM flight from Delhi to Jaipur arrived approximately 6 hours late. Air India Express's flights from Delhi, scheduled for 7 AM and 7:55 AM, arrived 4 to 4.5 hours late. Air India Express's flight from Dubai, scheduled for 5 PM, was 3 hours late. SpiceJet's flight from Mumbai, scheduled for 5:40 PM, arrived 4 hours late. IndiGo's 1:25 PM flight from Delhi arrived 2 hours late, a flight from Chennai scheduled for 8:25 AM arrived half an hour late, and a flight from Kolkata scheduled for 1:50 PM arrived in Jaipur 1 hour late. During this time, Air India's 12:45 PM flight and IndiGo's 1:35 PM flight from Delhi to Jaipur were cancelled at the last minute.

Flight departed after a seven-hour delay

The impact of fog was also clearly visible on flights departing from Jaipur. IndiGo's 6:10 AM flight to Hyderabad departed 7 hours late. Air India Express's 8:30 AM flight to Delhi was delayed by 4 hours. The 5 AM Delhi flight took off 5 hours and 45 minutes late, and the 8:20 AM flight to Dubai could depart at 12:33 PM.
Additionally, several SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India Express flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar departed with delays ranging from 30 minutes to 4 hours. Air India's 1:40 PM Jaipur-Delhi flight was cancelled.

CM's helicopter landed at Agra Airport

Due to low visibility, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's helicopter could not land in Petha, Deeg. He was scheduled to land there around 10:20 AM. On his birthday, the CM had departed with his family to visit Poonchari ka Lotha, located on the Bharatpur-Mathura border. The pilot landed the helicopter at Agra Airport. It is being reported that the helicopter was also low on fuel, which was another reason for going to Agra.

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 08:48 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Delhi fog hits Jaipur airport, low visibility disrupts flights, passengers stuck inside planes for 3 hours

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Couple Attacked at Jaipur Club: Wife Asked to Meet ‘Owner’ in Room, Husband Brutally Beaten for Resisting

Alpha Night Club in Ashok Nagar
Jaipur

A Special Conjunction in Rajasthan Today, Marking Two Years of Government and Chief Minister’s Birthday

Bhajanlal Sharma birthday today he visited Moti Dungri temple Know more about Rajasthan CM
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Teacher Recruitment Exam to be Held in 14 Districts Instead of 41

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam
Education News

RGHS Update: Registration of New Hospitals Halted Amid Irregularities, Patients Face Hardship

RGHS Big Update New Hospitals Registration Stopped Patients Upset
Jaipur

IT Raid in Jaipur: Unaccounted wealth found in school, Rs 4 crore seized from 6 locations

IT Raid in Jaipur
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.