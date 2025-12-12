12 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

RGHS Update: Registration of New Hospitals Halted Amid Irregularities, Patients Face Hardship

RGHS Update: Major update in RGHS. In the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, the registration of new hospitals has been almost stopped in the name of irregularities in the past few months.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

RGHS Big Update New Hospitals Registration Stopped Patients Upset

RGHS Update: The Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) has almost halted the registration of new hospitals in the name of irregularities over the past few months. Meanwhile, dozens of old hospitals and pharmacies have also been removed from the panel. Consequently, treatment options for lakhs of employees dependent on the scheme are rapidly shrinking. In the past few months, complaints of fake billing, arbitrary service charges, and alleged code-mismatch have increased within the scheme.

Department Not Processing New Applications

The department first issued notices to several hospitals, and then expelled many hospitals and pharmacies. The situation is such that many private hospitals have been on the 'approval list' for months to be included in the panel. However, the department is not processing new applications, citing proposed amendments in the guidelines.

Increased Distance and Cost of Treatment

For employees, the direct impact is that both the distance to treatment and the cost have increased. Government hospitals in major medical centres like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur are already overburdened.

New Registrations Halted - RGHS Officials

Officials associated with RGHS argue that new registrations had to be stopped due to improvements in rules and investigations into serious irregularities. However, hospital operators allege that the department has stalled the registration process under the guise of irregularities.

Patient Facilities Affected

The state government has been taking strict measures for the past few months to strengthen the scheme and prevent malpractice. Following this, more than 34 hospitals and over 430 pharma stores, totalling 450, have been removed from the scheme in three months, limiting patient convenience.

Amidst so many being removed from the scheme, permission to add new hospitals to the scheme has been restricted. Due to this, many eligible hospitals are also unable to join the scheme.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 03:40 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RGHS Update: Registration of New Hospitals Halted Amid Irregularities, Patients Face Hardship

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

IT Raid in Jaipur: Unaccounted wealth found in school, Rs 4 crore seized from 6 locations

IT Raid in Jaipur
Jaipur

Rajasthan weather forecast for the next 7 days

Weather
Jaipur

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR Approved, Awaiting Central Cabinet Nod

Good News Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR approved Now Union Cabinet approval is pending
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Another BLO found hanging in suspected suicide

BLO-Vijay-Kumar-Gurjar
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Nagaur, Fatehpur Coldest; Weather to Change in 24 Hours

Rajasthan Nagaur and Fatehpur are coldest places meteorological department new update weather will change in next 24 hours
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.