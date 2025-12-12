RGHS Update: Registration of New Hospitals Halted Amid Irregularities, Patients Face Hardship

RGHS Update: The Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) has almost halted the registration of new hospitals in the name of irregularities over the past few months. Meanwhile, dozens of old hospitals and pharmacies have also been removed from the panel. Consequently, treatment options for lakhs of employees dependent on the scheme are rapidly shrinking. In the past few months, complaints of fake billing, arbitrary service charges, and alleged code-mismatch have increased within the scheme.