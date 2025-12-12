Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR Approved, Awaiting Central Cabinet Nod

Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project crossed an important milestone on Wednesday. The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the central government approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the second phase. In a meeting held in Delhi, Vaibhav Galaria, MD of Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation (RMRC), gave a detailed presentation, after which the DPR was approved. Now, only the approval of the Union Cabinet remains.