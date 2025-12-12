12 दिसंबर 2025,

शुक्रवार

Jaipur

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR Approved, Awaiting Central Cabinet Nod

Jaipur Metro: Good news. The DPR for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 in Rajasthan has been approved. Now, only the approval of the Union Cabinet remains.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

Good News Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR approved Now Union Cabinet approval is pending

Jaipur Metro. File photo: Patrika

Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project crossed an important milestone on Wednesday. The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the central government approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the second phase. In a meeting held in Delhi, Vaibhav Galaria, MD of Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation (RMRC), gave a detailed presentation, after which the DPR was approved. Now, only the approval of the Union Cabinet remains.

From Tonk Road to Todi Mod

Phase-2 proposes a 42.80 km corridor from Ring Road, Tonk Road, to Vidhyadhar Nagar, Todi Mod. The total cost of this project is ₹12,260 crore. Under the first package, ₹1140 crore will be spent on metro construction from Prahladpura to Pinjrapole Gaushala.

Tenders Submitted

Tenders for this package have been submitted, and the technical process will begin on Friday. The final approval of the Union Cabinet is necessary before the work order is issued. The DPR is also expected to receive final approval in January.

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Will Be 42.80 Km Long

The length of Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will be approximately 42.80 km. A total of 36 stations are proposed, of which 34 will be elevated and 2 underground. Phase-2 will provide metro connectivity to key areas such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKI, Jaipur Airport, Jaipur Railway Station, Gandhi Nagar Railway Station, SMS Stadium, SMS Hospital, Collectorate, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Ambabari, Tonk Road, Sikar Road, and other main residential and commercial areas.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 08:26 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR Approved, Awaiting Central Cabinet Nod

