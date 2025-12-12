Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR Approved, Awaiting Central Cabinet Nod

Jaipur Metro. File photo: Patrika
Jaipur Metro: The Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project crossed an important milestone on Wednesday. The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the central government approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the second phase. In a meeting held in Delhi, Vaibhav Galaria, MD of Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation (RMRC), gave a detailed presentation, after which the DPR was approved. Now, only the approval of the Union Cabinet remains.
Phase-2 proposes a 42.80 km corridor from Ring Road, Tonk Road, to Vidhyadhar Nagar, Todi Mod. The total cost of this project is ₹12,260 crore. Under the first package, ₹1140 crore will be spent on metro construction from Prahladpura to Pinjrapole Gaushala.
Tenders for this package have been submitted, and the technical process will begin on Friday. The final approval of the Union Cabinet is necessary before the work order is issued. The DPR is also expected to receive final approval in January.
The length of Jaipur Metro Phase-2 will be approximately 42.80 km. A total of 36 stations are proposed, of which 34 will be elevated and 2 underground. Phase-2 will provide metro connectivity to key areas such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKI, Jaipur Airport, Jaipur Railway Station, Gandhi Nagar Railway Station, SMS Stadium, SMS Hospital, Collectorate, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Ambabari, Tonk Road, Sikar Road, and other main residential and commercial areas.
