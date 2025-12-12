12 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan weather forecast for the next 7 days

The weather in Rajasthan is once again set to change, as indications of back-to-back Western Disturbances becoming active are being received. After one system becomes active today, there is a possibility of a new system becoming active again between December 18–20.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

Weather

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan is expected to change in the coming days as back-to-back Western Disturbances are likely to become active. This could lead to cloudy skies and changes in temperature. Due to these clouds, the minimum temperature might see a slight increase of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The department states that temperatures will remain around normal, and currently, the state will continue to be free from severe cold waves.

New Western Disturbance to be Active Again from December 18 to 20

According to meteorologists, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to become active in parts of Northwest India between December 18 and 20. This system is also expected to affect Rajasthan. Although there is no possibility of rain in the state from this system, it will increase moisture in the air, potentially leading to cloudy skies and slight fluctuations in day and night temperatures.

Weather in the Last 24 Hours

The weather in Rajasthan remained clear with sunshine over the past 24 hours. This led to a slight increase in the maximum temperature in some cities. The highest temperature recorded was 32 degrees Celsius in Barmer. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius in the hill station of Mount Abu.

Rajasthan Weather Forecast

* December 13 to 15

The weather will remain dry and mostly clear.

Light clouds may be visible in several districts.

Minimum temperatures will be around normal or slightly above.

Morning and night chills will continue.

* December 16 to 17

Dry conditions will persist in the atmosphere.

Light fog may appear in the mornings.

Daytime temperatures will be normal, but a chill will be felt in the air.

* December 18 to 20

A new Western Disturbance is likely to become active.

Clouds are expected, and the intensity of the cold will increase slightly.

Temperature fluctuations of 1-2 degrees Celsius are possible.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 09:06 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan weather forecast for the next 7 days

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

IT Raid in Jaipur: Unaccounted wealth found in school, Rs 4 crore seized from 6 locations

IT Raid in Jaipur
Jaipur

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR Approved, Awaiting Central Cabinet Nod

Good News Jaipur Metro Phase-2 DPR approved Now Union Cabinet approval is pending
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Another BLO found hanging in suspected suicide

BLO-Vijay-Kumar-Gurjar
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Nagaur, Fatehpur Coldest; Weather to Change in 24 Hours

Rajasthan Nagaur and Fatehpur are coldest places meteorological department new update weather will change in next 24 hours
Jaipur

Prem Chopra's Heart Valve Replaced in Jaipur using Non-Surgical TAVI

Prem Chopra, Prem Chopra operation, Prem Chopra heart valve, Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao, Actor Prem Chopra, Actor Prem Chopra News, Jaipur News, Rajasthan News
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.