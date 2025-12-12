Rajasthan weather forecast for the next 7 days

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan is expected to change in the coming days as back-to-back Western Disturbances are likely to become active. This could lead to cloudy skies and changes in temperature. Due to these clouds, the minimum temperature might see a slight increase of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The department states that temperatures will remain around normal, and currently, the state will continue to be free from severe cold waves.