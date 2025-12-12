Rajasthan weather forecast for the next 7 days

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan is expected to change in the coming days as back-to-back Western Disturbances are likely to become active. This could lead to cloudy skies and changes in temperature. Due to these clouds, the minimum temperature might see a slight increase of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The department states that temperatures will remain around normal, and currently, the state will continue to be free from severe cold waves.
According to meteorologists, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to become active in parts of Northwest India between December 18 and 20. This system is also expected to affect Rajasthan. Although there is no possibility of rain in the state from this system, it will increase moisture in the air, potentially leading to cloudy skies and slight fluctuations in day and night temperatures.
The weather in Rajasthan remained clear with sunshine over the past 24 hours. This led to a slight increase in the maximum temperature in some cities. The highest temperature recorded was 32 degrees Celsius in Barmer. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius in the hill station of Mount Abu.
The weather will remain dry and mostly clear.
Light clouds may be visible in several districts.
Minimum temperatures will be around normal or slightly above.
Morning and night chills will continue.
Dry conditions will persist in the atmosphere.
Light fog may appear in the mornings.
Daytime temperatures will be normal, but a chill will be felt in the air.
A new Western Disturbance is likely to become active.
Clouds are expected, and the intensity of the cold will increase slightly.
Temperature fluctuations of 1-2 degrees Celsius are possible.
