10 December 2025,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra's Heart Valve Replaced Without Surgery Using TAVI Procedure in Jaipur

The TAVI procedure to replace a heart valve of veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra was successfully performed at a Mumbai hospital. Doctors replaced his aortic valve using a non-surgical technique.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Jaipur. The TAVI procedure to replace the heart valve of veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been successful at a renowned hospital in Mumbai. The 90-year-old Chopra had been suffering from severe narrowing of the aortic valve in his heart for some time, which caused him difficulty in breathing and extreme weakness.

Considering his advanced age and health condition, doctors decided to avoid open heart surgery and opted for the valve replacement procedure using the non-surgical technique TAVI, which stands for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation. This treatment was performed under the leadership of senior interventional cardiologist from Jaipur, Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao.

Rapid Recovery Now

In this procedure, actor Prem Chopra's aortic valve was successfully replaced without any complications. According to doctors, his condition remained stable post-procedure, and he is recovering rapidly. Prem Chopra's son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi shared information about his health on social media, stating that the procedure was completely successful and he has been discharged from the hospital.

Admitted Last Month

He expressed gratitude to the doctors who treated him, Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. The family stated that the entire procedure could be completed smoothly due to the guidance and care of both specialists. It is noteworthy that Prem Chopra was admitted to the hospital last month due to a viral infection and age-related complications. He has now returned home and is recuperating under the supervision of doctors.

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 05:19 pm

Rajasthan / Jaipur / Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra's Heart Valve Replaced Without Surgery Using TAVI Procedure in Jaipur

