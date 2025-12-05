Rajasthan Weather: Double cold attack lays icy sheet on fields, seven cities under 5°C

Ice formed on fields from heavy dew in Fatehpur; Patrika photo
Cold wave in Rajasthan: The weather in Rajasthan has taken a turn due to an upper air cyclonic circulation system, ushering in a period of bone-chilling cold in Shekhawati and many other areas. The intense cold has begun to show its sharp teeth since the beginning of the month of Paush, and the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for severe cold in the northeastern parts of the state in the coming days. The mercury in some areas, including Sikar, dropped close to the freezing point last night, and the department has also warned of a cold wave on December 5 and 6.
While the weather remained dry in most parts of the state during the day, the night temperatures in Rajasthan have continued to fall over the past 24 hours due to the influence of two active Western Disturbances in the northern parts of Punjab and the northwestern areas of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the cold, icy winds from the north, people are now experiencing biting cold. Although the day temperatures in the state are recorded at or around normal, the drop in mercury at night has made people feel the intense cold.
According to data released by the Meteorological Department, the impact of bone-chilling cold was felt in the Shekhawati region last night. Intense cold was experienced in seven cities of the state where the night temperature remained below 5 degrees. At the Agricultural Research Centre in Fatehpur, Sikar, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 1.0 degree Celsius. However, the Meteorological Department officially stated the minimum temperature of the town to be 1.9 degrees Celsius. Last night, the minimum temperature in 7 cities, including Sikar, was recorded below 5 degrees Celsius. Sikar recorded 3.0, Lunkaransar 3.2, Nagaur 3.1, Dausa 4.6, Pilani 4.8, and Churu 4.5 degrees Celsius as the coldest.
The Meteorological Department anticipates that the weather in most parts of the state will remain predominantly dry for the next two weeks. During the next week, the maximum temperature in the southeastern parts of the state is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees below normal. From today until December 18, the minimum temperature in the northern parts of the state is expected to be 2-3 degrees below normal, with a possibility of a cold wave in some parts of the northern regions on December 5-6. The minimum temperature in the remaining parts of the state is expected to be around normal. Cold wave is expected.
Last night, the cold showed its sharp intensity in many cities, including the capital Jaipur, due to the drop in temperature. Biting cold was felt even after sunrise. The mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius last night in 15 cities of the state. Ajmer recorded 9.2, Bhilwara 10.0, Vanasthali 7.5, Alwar 5.4, Jaipur 9.2, Kota 11.0, Chittorgarh 10.2, Dabok 10.0, Anta Baran 9.3, Sirohi 7.6, Karauli 6.1, Pratapgarh 12.5, and Jhunjhunu recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. In western Rajasthan, Barmer recorded 13.6, Jawai Dam Pali 11.8, Jaisalmer 11.0, Jodhpur 12.7, Phalodi 13.2, Bikaner 10.9, Sri Ganganagar 7.2, and Jalore recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
