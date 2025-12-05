Rajasthan Weather: Double cold attack lays icy sheet on fields, seven cities under 5°C

The Meteorological Department anticipates that the weather in most parts of the state will remain predominantly dry for the next two weeks. During the next week, the maximum temperature in the southeastern parts of the state is expected to be 2 to 3 degrees below normal. From today until December 18, the minimum temperature in the northern parts of the state is expected to be 2-3 degrees below normal, with a possibility of a cold wave in some parts of the northern regions on December 5-6. The minimum temperature in the remaining parts of the state is expected to be around normal. Cold wave is expected.