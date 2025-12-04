Billions Worth of Gold Found in Rajasthan, Two New Blocks Identified, Auction Process Begins for Mining

Rajasthan Gold: Following the discovery of gold reserves in Rajasthan, the government has now initiated efforts for their extraction. The Department of Mines and Geology has identified two new blocks in the Banswara and Salumbar districts and has begun the process of issuing Composite Licences (CL) for them. Companies that are allocated these blocks will be able to explore and mine gold here. Previously, two gold mines in the Banswara district were put up for auction, but both allocations had to be cancelled due to incomplete paperwork and legal disputes.