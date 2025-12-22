22 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

RPSC: Only 4 candidates pass Rajasthan Assistant Public Prosecutor exam, 2696 fail; matter reaches High Court

RPSC: 2,700 candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Assistant Prosecution Officer examination, but only 4 candidates passed, with 2,696 failing.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

RPSC Exam

RPSC: Only four candidates have passed the Rajasthan Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment for 181 posts, and all of them are from the general category. No candidate from the reserved category has been selected. Due to 2696 out of 2700 candidates failing, 177 posts remain vacant. This matter has now reached the High Court.

Except for Four Candidates, No One Else Passed

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducted the selection for this recruitment. In the selection examination for the Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment-2024, it was mandatory to score a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper, but apart from four candidates, no one managed to pass. The main examination for this recruitment was held on June 1, in which 2700 candidates participated. Their results were released on December 10.

The petition filed in the High Court states that among the candidates who could not pass the Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment main examination, there were also candidates who had secured more than 40 percent marks in the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Recruitment Examination 2025.

Suspicions of Strict Marking and Errors in Score Moderation

The petition has requested the High Court to cancel the Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment examination. The petition, filed by 19 petitioners, expresses apprehension of strict marking and errors in the moderation of scores in the examination. Advocate Tanveer Ahmed stated that the petition has been filed on behalf of 19 candidates.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 08:46 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RPSC: Only 4 candidates pass Rajasthan Assistant Public Prosecutor exam, 2696 fail; matter reaches High Court

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Pink City Becomes Favourite of Foreign Tourists, Reaches New Heights on Tourism Map, Becomes Preferred Destination

पर्यटकों का पसंदीदा डेस्टीनेशन जयपुर, पत्रिका फाइल फोटो
Jaipur

Jaipur: 70% of city to face water shortage on December 22 as Bisalpur supply shut down

बालावाला पंपिंग स्टेशन, पत्रिका फाइल फोटो
Jaipur

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: Over 800 Candidates Successful, Process Ahead

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Education News

Rajasthan's 5 Famous Haunted Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

Jaipur

Western Disturbance Effect: Weather to change in Western Rajasthan from December 18 to 22, with fog and cloud movement expected

cold wave(फोटो- ANI)
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.