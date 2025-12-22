RPSC: Only 4 candidates pass Rajasthan Assistant Public Prosecutor exam, 2696 fail; matter reaches High Court

RPSC: Only four candidates have passed the Rajasthan Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment for 181 posts, and all of them are from the general category. No candidate from the reserved category has been selected. Due to 2696 out of 2700 candidates failing, 177 posts remain vacant. This matter has now reached the High Court.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducted the selection for this recruitment. In the selection examination for the Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment-2024, it was mandatory to score a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper, but apart from four candidates, no one managed to pass. The main examination for this recruitment was held on June 1, in which 2700 candidates participated. Their results were released on December 10.
The petition filed in the High Court states that among the candidates who could not pass the Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment main examination, there were also candidates who had secured more than 40 percent marks in the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Recruitment Examination 2025.
The petition has requested the High Court to cancel the Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment examination. The petition, filed by 19 petitioners, expresses apprehension of strict marking and errors in the moderation of scores in the examination. Advocate Tanveer Ahmed stated that the petition has been filed on behalf of 19 candidates.
