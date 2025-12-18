18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan's 5 Famous Haunted Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

Rajasthan is also famous for its haunted places. Learn about these 5 places where tourists still visit despite the fear. Hearing the popular stories about them makes tourists' hair stand on end.

3 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Image: Patrika

Rajasthan is also famous for its haunted places. Learn about these 5 places where tourists still visit despite the fear. The popular stories about them give tourists goosebumps.

Bhangarh Fort, Alwar

Bhangarh Fort in Alwar is considered one of the haunted forts. An ASI board here somewhat confirms this, stating that entry is prohibited after sunset. It is said that strange noises are heard at night. Due to its mystery and ghost stories, this place attracts a lot of tourist attention. According to popular legends, a sorcerer cursed the princess, after which supernatural activities have been occurring here. Entry is forbidden after sunset.

Kuldhara Village, Jaisalmer

Kuldhara village in Jaisalmer has been deserted for 200 years. It is believed that spirits still wander here. The myth states that a minister fell in love with the village headman's daughter. To protect their daughter's honour, the entire village left for another place overnight. They also cursed the village, saying it would never be inhabited again. The Archaeological Survey of India has preserved Kuldhara village. There is a ruined Devi temple here, inside which is an inscription that helps archaeologists with information. The village can be visited daily from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

There is a legend about Nahargarh Fort that a ghost used to roam the fort. According to historians, the foundation of this fort was laid by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. Construction work took place during the reigns of Raja Ram Singh and Maharaja Madhav Singh, with Madhavendra Mahal being significant. It is said that after laying the foundation of the fort, when construction began, a spirit would demolish the walls at night. Finally, a sorcerer found a solution. He revealed that this spirit belonged to the brave warrior Nahar Singh, who continued to fight even after his head was severed in battle. A temple was then built in his name, which still exists today as Nahar Singh Baba.

Rana Kumbha Palace, Chittorgarh

Rana Kumbha Palace is also counted among the haunted places in Rajasthan. After Rani Padmini and other women performed Jauhar (self-immolation) during Alauddin Khilji's invasion, it is claimed that women's screams and shadows with burnt faces are still seen here. It is said that the Jauhar took place in the underground cellars of the palace, and particularly eerie sounds are felt in these places.

Chand Baori, Dausa

Chand Baori in Dausa was built in the 9th century. It is said that Chand Baori was built by ghosts in a single night. People believe that it is impossible for humans to construct such a massive structure. Chand Baori is famous for its beauty and mysteries. A local legend says that a wedding procession entered a dark cave of this stepwell and never returned. Tourists also claim to have strange experiences, including sudden drops in temperature, seeing shadows, hearing whispers, and feeling dizzy on the stairs. It is said that no one can descend the stairs via one path and return via the same path, nor can one step on the same stair twice.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 04:10 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan's 5 Famous Haunted Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Western Disturbance Effect: Weather to change in Western Rajasthan from December 18 to 22, with fog and cloud movement expected

cold wave(फोटो- ANI)
Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Accelerates Recruitment Processes, Creating Key Opportunities for Job Seekers

Education News

New Charting System in Railways to Confirm Ticket Status 8 Hours in Advance

Jaipur

Jaipur road accident: Speeding car hits school van, flips it 50 feet away; 6 children seriously injured

Jaipur High speed car school van collision 6 children were seriously injured
Jaipur

IPL Auction 2026: Five Rajasthan Cricketers Bag Big Deals, Kartik Sharma Fetches Record Bid

IPL
Sports
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.