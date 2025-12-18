Rajasthan's 5 Famous Haunted Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

Image: Patrika
Rajasthan is also famous for its haunted places. Learn about these 5 places where tourists still visit despite the fear. The popular stories about them give tourists goosebumps.
Bhangarh Fort in Alwar is considered one of the haunted forts. An ASI board here somewhat confirms this, stating that entry is prohibited after sunset. It is said that strange noises are heard at night. Due to its mystery and ghost stories, this place attracts a lot of tourist attention. According to popular legends, a sorcerer cursed the princess, after which supernatural activities have been occurring here. Entry is forbidden after sunset.
Kuldhara village in Jaisalmer has been deserted for 200 years. It is believed that spirits still wander here. The myth states that a minister fell in love with the village headman's daughter. To protect their daughter's honour, the entire village left for another place overnight. They also cursed the village, saying it would never be inhabited again. The Archaeological Survey of India has preserved Kuldhara village. There is a ruined Devi temple here, inside which is an inscription that helps archaeologists with information. The village can be visited daily from 8 AM to 6 PM.
There is a legend about Nahargarh Fort that a ghost used to roam the fort. According to historians, the foundation of this fort was laid by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. Construction work took place during the reigns of Raja Ram Singh and Maharaja Madhav Singh, with Madhavendra Mahal being significant. It is said that after laying the foundation of the fort, when construction began, a spirit would demolish the walls at night. Finally, a sorcerer found a solution. He revealed that this spirit belonged to the brave warrior Nahar Singh, who continued to fight even after his head was severed in battle. A temple was then built in his name, which still exists today as Nahar Singh Baba.
Rana Kumbha Palace is also counted among the haunted places in Rajasthan. After Rani Padmini and other women performed Jauhar (self-immolation) during Alauddin Khilji's invasion, it is claimed that women's screams and shadows with burnt faces are still seen here. It is said that the Jauhar took place in the underground cellars of the palace, and particularly eerie sounds are felt in these places.
Chand Baori in Dausa was built in the 9th century. It is said that Chand Baori was built by ghosts in a single night. People believe that it is impossible for humans to construct such a massive structure. Chand Baori is famous for its beauty and mysteries. A local legend says that a wedding procession entered a dark cave of this stepwell and never returned. Tourists also claim to have strange experiences, including sudden drops in temperature, seeing shadows, hearing whispers, and feeling dizzy on the stairs. It is said that no one can descend the stairs via one path and return via the same path, nor can one step on the same stair twice.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending