Rajasthan's 5 Famous Haunted Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

Chand Baori in Dausa was built in the 9th century. It is said that Chand Baori was built by ghosts in a single night. People believe that it is impossible for humans to construct such a massive structure. Chand Baori is famous for its beauty and mysteries. A local legend says that a wedding procession entered a dark cave of this stepwell and never returned. Tourists also claim to have strange experiences, including sudden drops in temperature, seeing shadows, hearing whispers, and feeling dizzy on the stairs. It is said that no one can descend the stairs via one path and return via the same path, nor can one step on the same stair twice.