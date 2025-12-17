Jaipur road accident: Speeding car hits school van, flips it 50 feet away; 6 children seriously injured

Damaged car and van after the accident in Jaipur. A gas cylinder fitted at the rear of the van. Injured children admitted to hospital. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur Road Accident: A horrific scene of high speed was witnessed on Tuesday morning in Mansarovar, Jaipur. On VT Road, a speeding car coming from the New Sanganer Road side violently collided with a van full of children from St. Anselm's School. The collision was so severe that the school van was thrown into the air and overturned about 50 feet away, while the car came to a stop about 100 meters away due to its high speed. Six children and the driver travelling in the van were injured in the accident. Two children are reported to be in serious condition.
According to eyewitnesses and the relatives of the injured children, the accident occurred around 11:15 AM. The children in the van were returning home after taking their exams. Hearing the loud noise of the collision, people from the vicinity rushed to the spot. The children were trapped inside the overturned van. People righted the van and pulled the children out, averting a major tragedy in time.
The van was running on gas at the time of the accident. Fortunately, the gas tank remained intact, otherwise, a major accident could have occurred. The children's families are deeply angered by the incident. Anuj Mathur and Bhaskar Jha said that the police should take strict action against speeding vehicles. Accidents happen frequently at this junction. People have demanded that the junction be closed or speed breakers be installed on VT Road to prevent any loss of life.
Shiprapath and Durghatna Thana South police reached the spot and cleared the traffic by removing the damaged vehicles. According to the police, the school van entered VT Road from the lane in front of the City Park Gate and was crossing the junction to go towards New Sanganer Road. At the same time, Tanmay Sharma, a resident of Keshar Chauraha Muhana Mandi Road, hit the van while driving a speeding car. Four youths were travelling in the car. The accident was captured on CCTV cameras. Tanmay, who was present at the scene, told the police that he was going to appear for a competitive examination.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to the car driver's high speed, but this incident has also raised several questions about the safety of school children. Transporting children in private vans instead of school buses is proving to be risky in itself.
Such vehicles are plying on the roads daily due to disregard for rules and lack of monitoring. People say that it is the responsibility of the transport department and the police to regularly inspect vehicles used for transporting school children. Until concrete steps are taken in these aspects, the possibility of such accidents will remain.
In the accident, Shivi Mathur (8 years), Arthav Jha (10 years), Ananya Sharma (13 years), Rishika Jain (10 years), Dhairya Mathur (8 years), Shubh Upadhyay (9 years), and the van driver Indra Singh were injured. The driver suffered a fracture in his leg. Shivi and Dhairya, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital, while other children have been kept under observation after first aid.
The children sustained injuries to their heads, hands, and other parts of their bodies. All the children are residents of the surrounding area. Ankur Mathur, a relative residing in Sharda Enclave, Mohanpura, has filed a report against the car driver for negligent driving.
