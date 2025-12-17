Jaipur road accident: Speeding car hits school van, flips it 50 feet away; 6 children seriously injured

Shiprapath and Durghatna Thana South police reached the spot and cleared the traffic by removing the damaged vehicles. According to the police, the school van entered VT Road from the lane in front of the City Park Gate and was crossing the junction to go towards New Sanganer Road. At the same time, Tanmay Sharma, a resident of Keshar Chauraha Muhana Mandi Road, hit the van while driving a speeding car. Four youths were travelling in the car. The accident was captured on CCTV cameras. Tanmay, who was present at the scene, told the police that he was going to appear for a competitive examination.