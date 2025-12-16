Bhajanlal Govt's 2nd Anniversary: Rajasthan Govt Celebrates, What Will Be the Development Vision for the Remaining 3 Years?

Image: Patrika
Both the previous BJP and Congress governments in Rajasthan have maintained a tradition of celebrating their tenure annually and claiming to fulfil promises. However, these governments have failed to conduct a thorough study of the state's potential and prepare a clear, target-based, effective roadmap for development. Along with celebrations and promises, it is essential to present a concrete development agenda for the coming years.
Experts believe that Rajasthan should systematically assess its capabilities and prioritise select sectors that can help bring the state rapidly into the category of leading states in the country. Rajasthan possesses several important sectors such as mineral resources, renewable and wind energy, tourism, agriculture, and IT. If a focus is placed on these and clear targets are set, nothing can stop the state from becoming one of the top developed states in the country.
Year 2026
1- Commence operations of the refinery.
2- Conduct Panchayat and local body elections simultaneously under 'One State-One Election'.
3- Attract investment by organising the Global Investment Summit again.
4- Provide daytime electricity to farmers in all districts.
Year 2027
1- Initiate and advance the work on the Ram Jal Setu Link Project.
2- Complete 4 out of 9 green expressways; work has already begun on two.
3- Gradually increase the Kisan Samman Nidhi to ₹12,000 by 2028.
4- Establish Rajasthan Institutes of Medical Sciences on the lines of AIIMS in all divisional headquarters.
Year 2028
1- Develop helipads by 2028 to promote heli-tourism in border districts.
2- Target to double the per capita income.
3- Provide 4 lakh government jobs and create 10 lakh new employment opportunities, combining government and private sectors.
4- Complete the second phase of Jaipur Metro by 2028.
5- Construct 53,000 km of new roads.
6- Establish 8 regional heritage academies to conduct research and conservation work on traditional cuisine, attire, and folk art.
Big NewsView All
Special
Trending