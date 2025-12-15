A Special Conjunction in Rajasthan Today, Marking Two Years of Government and Chief Minister’s Birthday

How Bhajanlal Sharma reached the post of Chief Minister, his journey began from Atari village. He has been active in politics for the past 37 years. After receiving his primary education in Atari village, Bhajanlal Sharma moved to Nadbai for his secondary education. Simultaneously, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In 1990, during the ABVP's Kashmir March, Bhajanlal was arrested in Udhampur with 100 workers. In 1992, he was also jailed during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Subsequently, in 1991-92, he was given responsibility in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.