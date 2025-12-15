15 December 2025,

Monday

Jaipur

A Special Conjunction in Rajasthan Today, Marking Two Years of Government and Chief Minister’s Birthday

Rajasthan has a special coincidence today. Today marks the completion of two years of Bhajanlal government's tenure, and it is also the birthday of the government's supremo, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Bhajanlal Sharma birthday today he visited Moti Dungri temple Know more about Rajasthan CM

Image: Patrika

Rajasthan is witnessing a special coincidence today. Today marks two years of the Bhajanlal government's tenure, and it is also the birthday of the government's supremo, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. On his birthday, early in the morning, CM Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple and Govinddevji Temple. He then visited the Pinjrapole Gaushala in Sanganer, where he engaged in cow service. He also observed a blood donation camp organised on the occasion and encouraged the donors. Learn about Bhajanlal Sharma's journey to becoming the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

BJP Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan exactly two years ago in December 2023. Today marks the completion of his two-year tenure as Chief Minister. On this occasion, programmes are being held across the state until December 25.

The Journey from Atari Village to Jaipur

How Bhajanlal Sharma reached the post of Chief Minister, his journey began from Atari village. He has been active in politics for the past 37 years. After receiving his primary education in Atari village, Bhajanlal Sharma moved to Nadbai for his secondary education. Simultaneously, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In 1990, during the ABVP's Kashmir March, Bhajanlal was arrested in Udhampur with 100 workers. In 1992, he was also jailed during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Subsequently, in 1991-92, he was given responsibility in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Bhajanlal's Steps Towards the CM Post

In this manner, Bhajanlal Sharma progressed step by step. At the young age of just 27, Bhajanlal Sharma was elected Sarpanch of Atari village (2000-2005). Following this, he served as a Panchayat Samiti member from 2010 to 2015. He then held positions such as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Nadbai Mandal President, District Minister of BJYM, three-time District President of BJYM, District Minister of BJP Bharatpur, District President of Bharatpur from 2009 to 2014, State Vice President of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2016, and has been the State General Secretary since 2016.

Subsequently, he took the oath for the Chief Minister's post in 2023. Today, December 15, 2025, marks the completion of his two-year tenure.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 10:26 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / A Special Conjunction in Rajasthan Today, Marking Two Years of Government and Chief Minister’s Birthday

