New Charting System in Railways to Confirm Ticket Status 8 Hours in Advance

According to the orders of the Railway Board, the first chart for trains departing from 5 AM to 2 PM will now be prepared by 8 PM the previous day. For trains running between 2 PM and 12 AM, and between 12 AM and 5 AM, the first chart will be prepared at least 10 hours in advance. The Emergency Quota (EQ/HQ) feeding will be done at least eight hours prior in all circumstances.