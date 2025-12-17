17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

New Charting System in Railways to Confirm Ticket Status 8 Hours in Advance

The railway has implemented a limit on reservation charting for trains to bring convenience and transparency for passengers.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

North Western Railway (Image: Patrika)

North Western Railway: The railway has strictly implemented the reservation charting limit in trains to bring convenience and transparency for passengers. The Railway Board's Director (PM Cell) has issued orders to make the system, which was started as a pilot project three months ago, mandatory. Following this, the new system came into effect on Tuesday evening.

This New System is Implemented

According to the orders of the Railway Board, the first chart for trains departing from 5 AM to 2 PM will now be prepared by 8 PM the previous day. For trains running between 2 PM and 12 AM, and between 12 AM and 5 AM, the first chart will be prepared at least 10 hours in advance. The Emergency Quota (EQ/HQ) feeding will be done at least eight hours prior in all circumstances.

If the quota is not fed, the first chart will be automatically generated by the PRS system as soon as 8.01 hours pass. This will completely eliminate the intervention of Zonal Railways in charting. This system by the Board will not only increase transparency but also provide passengers with accurate information about ticket confirmation in a timely manner.

This New System in Jaipur

For approximately 101 trains originating from or passing through Jaipur between 5 AM and 2 PM, the chart will be ready by 8 PM the previous day. This will greatly benefit passengers who travel from distant places to catch a train in Jaipur, as they will know whether their ticket is confirmed or not 8 hours in advance.

This will allow them to explore other travel options to their destination. Furthermore, if seats are available in the current booking, passengers can book confirmed seats by purchasing tickets for shorter distances. The current chart will be prepared just 30 minutes before the train's departure.

Timetable for Emergency, Defence Quotas Changed

The application time for confirmed berths under the emergency, defence, and other quotas has also been changed. Under this, for trains departing from Jaipur between 12 AM and 5 AM, applications for the emergency (EQ) quota can be submitted by 12 PM the previous day. For trains departing between 5 AM and 2 PM, applications can be submitted by 2 PM the previous day. And for trains departing between 2:01 PM and 12 AM, applications can be submitted by 4 PM the previous day.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 01:40 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Charting System in Railways to Confirm Ticket Status 8 Hours in Advance

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur road accident: Speeding car hits school van, flips it 50 feet away; 6 children seriously injured

Jaipur High speed car school van collision 6 children were seriously injured
Jaipur

IPL Auction 2026: Five Rajasthan Cricketers Bag Big Deals, Kartik Sharma Fetches Record Bid

IPL
Sports

Rajasthan: Over 100 Specialised Tests Now Free in State Hospitals

CM Bhajanlal gift Rajasthan hospitals More than 100 specialized tests will be free
Jaipur

Bhajanlal Govt's 2nd Anniversary: Rajasthan Govt Celebrates, What Will Be the Development Vision for the Remaining 3 Years?

Bhajanlal Govt 2nd Anniversary Rajasthan government is celebrating but remaining 3 years what development vision Find out here
Special

Delhi fog hits Jaipur airport, low visibility disrupts flights, passengers stuck inside planes for 3 hours

दिल्ली से फ्लाइट डायवर्ट, जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर विमानों का जाम, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.