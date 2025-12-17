New Charting System in Railways to Confirm Ticket Status 8 Hours in Advance

North Western Railway (Image: Patrika)
North Western Railway: The railway has strictly implemented the reservation charting limit in trains to bring convenience and transparency for passengers. The Railway Board's Director (PM Cell) has issued orders to make the system, which was started as a pilot project three months ago, mandatory. Following this, the new system came into effect on Tuesday evening.
According to the orders of the Railway Board, the first chart for trains departing from 5 AM to 2 PM will now be prepared by 8 PM the previous day. For trains running between 2 PM and 12 AM, and between 12 AM and 5 AM, the first chart will be prepared at least 10 hours in advance. The Emergency Quota (EQ/HQ) feeding will be done at least eight hours prior in all circumstances.
If the quota is not fed, the first chart will be automatically generated by the PRS system as soon as 8.01 hours pass. This will completely eliminate the intervention of Zonal Railways in charting. This system by the Board will not only increase transparency but also provide passengers with accurate information about ticket confirmation in a timely manner.
For approximately 101 trains originating from or passing through Jaipur between 5 AM and 2 PM, the chart will be ready by 8 PM the previous day. This will greatly benefit passengers who travel from distant places to catch a train in Jaipur, as they will know whether their ticket is confirmed or not 8 hours in advance.
This will allow them to explore other travel options to their destination. Furthermore, if seats are available in the current booking, passengers can book confirmed seats by purchasing tickets for shorter distances. The current chart will be prepared just 30 minutes before the train's departure.
The application time for confirmed berths under the emergency, defence, and other quotas has also been changed. Under this, for trains departing from Jaipur between 12 AM and 5 AM, applications for the emergency (EQ) quota can be submitted by 12 PM the previous day. For trains departing between 5 AM and 2 PM, applications can be submitted by 2 PM the previous day. And for trains departing between 2:01 PM and 12 AM, applications can be submitted by 4 PM the previous day.
