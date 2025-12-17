IPL Auction 2026: Five Rajasthan Cricketers Bag Big Deals, Kartik Sharma Fetches Record Bid

Rajasthan Cricketers In IPL Auction 2026: In the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 held in Abu Dhabi, franchises showered Rajasthan cricketers with money. Kartik Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Mukul Choudhary, and Ashok Sharma were sold at the auction. The biggest bid was placed on young wicketkeeper-batsman Kartik Sharma by Chennai Super Kings, who bought him for ₹14.20 crore. With this, he has become the most expensive uncapped player in the IPL.
The base price for Kartik Sharma, a young wicketkeeper-batsman from Bharatpur, was ₹30 Lakh. Kartik is adept at hitting big shots and, owing to his stellar performance in the Under-19s, he entered the Ranji Trophy and attracted the attention of veterans by scoring a century in his debut match.
Ravi Bishnoi, a leg-spinner from Jodhpur, has played 1 ODI and 42 T20s for India. Ravi has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.20 crore. He played for Punjab in the IPL from 2020 to 2021, and after being released in 2022, Lucknow drafted him for ₹4 crore.
Chennai placed a bid on leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan, and bought him for ₹5.20 crore. Prior to this, Rahul was playing for Punjab.
Mukul Choudhary, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Jhunjhunu, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2.60 crore. Mukul attracted franchises with his performances in the Under-23 One Day and Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments. Mukul scored a half-century against Mumbai just on Tuesday.
Ashok Sharma from Jaipur gained attention for his fast bowling at 145 km/h. He was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹90 Lakh. Ashok was previously part of RR and KKR but did not get an opportunity to play. He recently bowled a fiery spell against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.
