IPL Auction 2026: Five Rajasthan Cricketers Bag Big Deals, Kartik Sharma Fetches Record Bid

Rajasthan Cricketers In IPL Auction 2026: In the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 held in Abu Dhabi, franchises showered Rajasthan cricketers with money. Kartik Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Mukul Choudhary, and Ashok Sharma were sold at the auction. The biggest bid was placed on young wicketkeeper-batsman Kartik Sharma by Chennai Super Kings, who bought him for ₹14.20 crore. With this, he has become the most expensive uncapped player in the IPL.