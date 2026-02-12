12 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Nabi Fined by ICC After Arguing with Umpire Over Visibility Issues

A heated argument was witnessed between Mohammad Nabi and the umpire, leading the International Cricket Council (ICC) to impose a fine on him. The ICC has fined Nabi 15 percent of his match fee for violating the umpire's decision.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

Mohammad nabi ICC

ICC slaps fine on Mohammad Nabi (Photo: ICC/X)

Mohammad Nabi fined. South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: The 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 was played between South Africa and Afghanistan. Two Super Overs were witnessed in this match played in Ahmedabad. However, in the end, South Africa emerged victorious, securing two points from the match.

ICC Fines Mohammad Nabi

During this match, a heated argument was observed between Afghanistan's experienced all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Nabi and the umpires. Consequently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a fine on him. The ICC has fined Nabi 15 per cent of his match fee for violating the umpire's decision. This incident occurred in the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires regarding the wristband worn by South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Issue Arises from Lungi Ngidi's Wristband

At the start of the over, as soon as Lungi Ngidi came in to bowl, Mohammad Nabi, who was on strike, stopped him midway. Nabi's argument was that the bright yellow wristband Ngidi was wearing on his wrist was obstructing his view of the ball. Nabi believed that the colour of the wristband was blending with the ball, making it difficult for him to play his shots.

Heated Exchange Between Nabi and Umpires

Nabi appeared quite aggressive on this issue and demanded that the umpires remove Ngidi's wristband. However, the umpires did not fully accept Nabi's contention. A heated discussion continued between Nabi and the umpires for a considerable time. During this period, South African players also joined the argument, leading to a verbal exchange between Nabi and the South African players. Seeing the situation escalate, captain Aiden Markram had to intervene and tried to calm Nabi down. Finally, play resumed on the umpires' instruction, but Ngidi did not remove the wristband.

Violation of ICC Code of Conduct Level-1

By objecting to the umpire's decision, Nabi violated Level-1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The ICC stated in a release on Thursday that Nabi accepted his offense and agreed to the penalty proposed by David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Therefore, a formal hearing was not required. Additionally, as this is his first offense in the last 24 months, one demerit point has also been added to his record.

The match played between the two teams was extremely thrilling and ended in a tie. Following this, two Super Overs were played to decide the winner, in which South Africa ultimately emerged victorious, securing two points from the match.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 03:31 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Nabi Fined by ICC After Arguing with Umpire Over Visibility Issues

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Arshdeep Singh on brink of history, four wickets away from becoming India’s leading T20 World Cup bowler

arshdeep singh , second highest wicket taker in india
Cricket News

Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Controversy Ahead of India-Pakistan Match, Levels Serious Allegations Against BCCI and ICC

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK
Cricket News

ENG vs WI: England skipper Harry Brook praises West Indies’ power after loss

Eng vs WI Match Highlights
Cricket News

India suffers major blow during T20 World Cup as explosive batsman Abhishek Sharma hospitalised

Abhishek Sharma admitted to hospital
Cricket News

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan government relents, match set for February 15

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.