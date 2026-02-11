11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

India suffers major blow during T20 World Cup as explosive batsman Abhishek Sharma hospitalised

Suryakumar Yadav could make his T20 World Cup debut against Namibia. The reason behind this is Abhishek Sharma falling ill. Reports suggest that Abhishek has a stomach infection and has been admitted to the hospital.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

Abhishek Sharma admitted to hospital

Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma. (Photo source: IANS)

Abhishek Sharma admitted to hospital: Indian opening batsman Abhishek Sharma is unlikely to play in India's second match of the 2026 T20 World Cup against Namibia on February 12 in New Delhi, as he could not participate in the team's first training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Reports suggest that he has been admitted to the hospital due to a stomach infection. Sanju Samson might get an opportunity against Namibia in his place. If this happens, it will be Samson's debut match in the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek was ill even before the match against USA

According to reports, Abhishek was suffering from fever even before the first match against USA last Sunday, and his condition worsened after taking to the field. He was out without scoring and was not seen on the field in the second innings either. Sanju Samson played as a substitute fielder in his place. After the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav had confirmed his illness.

Chances of playing in the next match are very low

It is being said that Abhishek had a high fever during the match at Wankhede Stadium and was immediately given a drip for rest. Initially, the Indian camp reported an upset stomach, but later it was revealed that he had a stomach infection, due to which his chances of playing in the next match are very low. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate also gave an update on his health on Tuesday, stating that Abhishek is still having some stomach issues. We hope he can be available for the game in two days.

Condition worsened in the last 24 hours!

It is worth noting that Abhishek is with the team in Delhi despite being ill. However, his condition has reportedly worsened in the last 24 hours. He was also seen at head coach Gautam Gambhir's house on February 8 when the team arrived for a special dinner before the Namibia match.

Abhishek absent during practice

Abhishek was absent when the Indian team practised on Tuesday. Samson was the first batsman to go into the nets in his place. This wicketkeeper-batsman struggled for form during the recent home series against New Zealand, due to which Ishan Kishan was given an opportunity. Ten Doeschate said, "We are most eagerly awaiting Abhishek's recovery, and that will open up some different combinations."

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 02:30 pm

