India suffers major blow during T20 World Cup as explosive batsman Abhishek Sharma hospitalised

It is being said that Abhishek had a high fever during the match at Wankhede Stadium and was immediately given a drip for rest. Initially, the Indian camp reported an upset stomach, but later it was revealed that he had a stomach infection, due to which his chances of playing in the next match are very low. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate also gave an update on his health on Tuesday, stating that Abhishek is still having some stomach issues. We hope he can be available for the game in two days.