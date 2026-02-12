ENG vs WI: England skipper Harry Brook praises West Indies’ power after loss

Eng vs WI Match Highlights: West Indies registered their second consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup 2026. On Wednesday, the Caribbean team registered a spectacular 30-run victory against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this, the Windies team reached the top spot in the Group C points table with a net run rate of +1.625. After this defeat, the fear was visible on the face of English captain Harry Brook, which perhaps had never been seen before. After this loss, he said that everyone knows how much power they have. If you deviate even slightly from your line or length, they hit it for a six.
Harry Brook said after the match that yes, it is a bit disappointing. Obviously, losing any match is not good, but West Indies played brilliantly. Everyone knows how much power they have. If you deviate even slightly from your line or length, they hit it for a six.
Regarding the West Indies' score, he said that we probably thought it could be chased. Perhaps there wasn't as much dew as we were expecting. It didn't skid off the bat as much as we were expecting. We felt we had a chance.
Meanwhile, regarding Adil Rashid, Brook said that he is the Adil that everyone knows and loves. He was brilliant. He really tossed the ball up and gave them a chance to hit him for a six. But, with his skill and understanding, he managed to keep his figures down. And took some crucial wickets.
Regarding Will Jacks conceding 32 runs in two overs, he said that he has no regrets about it. I think Jacks is a fantastic bowler. We couldn't play as well as we usually do. (Top-order not doing well, any reason?) No reason. T20 cricket is a very unpredictable game. It can go either way. Salt started brilliantly today. He is a very strong player. And then everyone knows what Jos is like.
Are you disappointed with how you played spin? When asked this question, he said, "Not disappointed, we thought there would be some dew and the spinners would perform a bit better. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. We will go back and think about it and play again in a few days."
Do you still believe you can move forward? Yes, absolutely. You have to believe in this game. Thank God we won against Nepal that night, otherwise, we would have been in a difficult situation. We will play our next matches against Scotland and Italy, and we just need to go back, do our homework on them, and get back to basics to see how we play.
