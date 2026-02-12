12 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

ENG vs WI: England skipper Harry Brook praises West Indies’ power after loss

Eng vs WI Match Highlights: After the defeat to West Indies, England captain Harry Brook admitted his side was outplayed and acknowledged the Windies’ explosive batting, saying everyone knows the power they possess.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

Eng vs WI Match Highlights

Eng vs WI Match Highlights: West Indies registered their second consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup 2026. On Wednesday, the Caribbean team registered a spectacular 30-run victory against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this, the Windies team reached the top spot in the Group C points table with a net run rate of +1.625. After this defeat, the fear was visible on the face of English captain Harry Brook, which perhaps had never been seen before. After this loss, he said that everyone knows how much power they have. If you deviate even slightly from your line or length, they hit it for a six.

‘Everyone Knows How Much Power They Have’

Harry Brook said after the match that yes, it is a bit disappointing. Obviously, losing any match is not good, but West Indies played brilliantly. Everyone knows how much power they have. If you deviate even slightly from your line or length, they hit it for a six.

Regarding the West Indies' score, he said that we probably thought it could be chased. Perhaps there wasn't as much dew as we were expecting. It didn't skid off the bat as much as we were expecting. We felt we had a chance.

Praised Adil Rashid

Meanwhile, regarding Adil Rashid, Brook said that he is the Adil that everyone knows and loves. He was brilliant. He really tossed the ball up and gave them a chance to hit him for a six. But, with his skill and understanding, he managed to keep his figures down. And took some crucial wickets.

‘I Have No Regrets About It’

Regarding Will Jacks conceding 32 runs in two overs, he said that he has no regrets about it. I think Jacks is a fantastic bowler. We couldn't play as well as we usually do. (Top-order not doing well, any reason?) No reason. T20 cricket is a very unpredictable game. It can go either way. Salt started brilliantly today. He is a very strong player. And then everyone knows what Jos is like.

Said This About His Game

Are you disappointed with how you played spin? When asked this question, he said, "Not disappointed, we thought there would be some dew and the spinners would perform a bit better. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. We will go back and think about it and play again in a few days."

‘If We Hadn’t Won Against Nepal, We Would Be in Trouble’

Do you still believe you can move forward? Yes, absolutely. You have to believe in this game. Thank God we won against Nepal that night, otherwise, we would have been in a difficult situation. We will play our next matches against Scotland and Italy, and we just need to go back, do our homework on them, and get back to basics to see how we play.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 08:55 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / ENG vs WI: England skipper Harry Brook praises West Indies’ power after loss

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Controversy Ahead of India-Pakistan Match, Levels Serious Allegations Against BCCI and ICC

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK
Cricket News

India suffers major blow during T20 World Cup as explosive batsman Abhishek Sharma hospitalised

Abhishek Sharma admitted to hospital
Cricket News

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan government relents, match set for February 15

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: After India, this associate team tops ticket sales — not Australia or Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Brook astonished by Nepal’s performance, says ‘I never even imagined…’

T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.