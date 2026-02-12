ENG vs WI: England skipper Harry Brook praises West Indies’ power after loss

Eng vs WI Match Highlights: West Indies registered their second consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup 2026. On Wednesday, the Caribbean team registered a spectacular 30-run victory against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this, the Windies team reached the top spot in the Group C points table with a net run rate of +1.625. After this defeat, the fear was visible on the face of English captain Harry Brook, which perhaps had never been seen before. After this loss, he said that everyone knows how much power they have. If you deviate even slightly from your line or length, they hit it for a six.