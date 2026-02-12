Arshdeep Singh on brink of history, four wickets away from becoming India’s leading T20 World Cup bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has a significant record within his grasp today. In the match against Namibia in Delhi today, February 12, if Arshdeep takes 4 wickets, he will become India's highest wicket-taker in the history of the T20 World Cup.
This record is currently held by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken 32 wickets in 24 matches. Arshdeep has already taken 29 wickets in just 15 matches. With just 4 more wickets, he will surpass Ashwin and become number one.
|Player Name
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Spell
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|24
|32
|4/11
|Arshdeep Singh
|15
|29
|4/9
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18
|26
|3/7
|Hardik Pandya
|25
|24
|3/20
|Ravindra Jadeja
|30
|22
|3/15
Arshdeep's form has been exceptional. He also led the Indian attack in the previous match against the USA. Arshdeep is already India's most successful bowler in T20 Internationals (T20Is), where he has 118 wickets in 76 matches.
Globally, the record for the most wickets in the T20 World Cup is held by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who has taken 50 wickets. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Hasaranga and Australia's Adam Zampa in the list (both have 40 wickets each).
|Player Name
|Country
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Figures
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|43
|50
|4/9
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|20
|40
|3/8
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|22
|40
|5/19
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|25
|40
|4/9
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|34
|39
|4/11
Arshdeep is only 27 years old and has reached second place in this list by playing the fewest matches (only 15 matches). At the pace he is taking wickets, he could surpass many big legends of the world in the coming times.
|Format
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Spell (BBM)
|5-wicket Hauls
|T20Is (International)
|77
|120
|5/51
|1
|T20 World Cup
|15
|29
|4/9
|0
|ODI (One Day International)
|15
|25
|5/37
|1
|First Class (FC)
|22
|67
|6/40
|2
|List A
|45
|78
|5/34
|3
|Total T20s
|187
|249
|5/32
|2
