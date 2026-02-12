12 February 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh on brink of history, four wickets away from becoming India’s leading T20 World Cup bowler

Arshdeep Singh could make history today against Namibia in Delhi! He needs just 4 wickets to become India's most successful bowler in the T20 World Cup. Will he be able to surpass Ashwin's record of 32 wickets? Find out all the details...

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

arshdeep singh , second highest wicket taker in india

Arshdeep Singh: Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has a significant record within his grasp today. In the match against Namibia in Delhi today, February 12, if Arshdeep takes 4 wickets, he will become India's highest wicket-taker in the history of the T20 World Cup.

This record is currently held by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken 32 wickets in 24 matches. Arshdeep has already taken 29 wickets in just 15 matches. With just 4 more wickets, he will surpass Ashwin and become number one.

Most Wickets for India in T20 World Cup:











































Player NameMatchesWicketsBest Spell
Ravichandran Ashwin24324/11
Arshdeep Singh15294/9
Jasprit Bumrah18263/7
Hardik Pandya25243/20
Ravindra Jadeja30223/15

Arshdeep's form has been exceptional. He also led the Indian attack in the previous match against the USA. Arshdeep is already India's most successful bowler in T20 Internationals (T20Is), where he has 118 wickets in 76 matches.

Who is Number-1 in the World?

Globally, the record for the most wickets in the T20 World Cup is held by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who has taken 50 wickets. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Hasaranga and Australia's Adam Zampa in the list (both have 40 wickets each).

















































Player NameCountryMatchesWicketsBest Figures
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh43504/9
Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka20403/8
Adam ZampaAustralia22405/19
Rashid KhanAfghanistan25404/9
Shahid AfridiPakistan34394/11

Bowling Career Records

Arshdeep is only 27 years old and has reached second place in this list by playing the fewest matches (only 15 matches). At the pace he is taking wickets, he could surpass many big legends of the world in the coming times.
























































FormatMatchesWicketsBest Spell (BBM)5-wicket Hauls
T20Is (International)771205/511
T20 World Cup15294/90
ODI (One Day International)15255/371
First Class (FC)22676/402
List A45785/343
Total T20s1872495/322

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 12:35 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Arshdeep Singh on brink of history, four wickets away from becoming India's leading T20 World Cup bowler

