9 February 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: After India, this associate team tops ticket sales — not Australia or Pakistan

Tickets for Nepal's matches have sold out the fastest after India's matches. The enthusiasm of Nepali fans was so tremendous that they bought almost all the tickets for the England-Nepal match, due to which the stands at Wankhede appeared completely full.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

After India, Nepal record highest ticket sales (Photo: IANS)

Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 has begun, and the first two days have already witnessed several thrilling encounters. Associate nations have performed much better than expected, while several title contenders like India and England narrowly avoided major upsets. Similar excitement was seen in the match played between England and Nepal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Nepal came very close to a historic victory but lost the match by a mere four runs on the last ball.

Large Number of Nepali Fans Attended the Stadium

England scored 184 runs for seven wickets after batting first, while Nepal could only manage 180 runs for six wickets. The match remained interesting until the end, with Nepal giving England a tough challenge. A large number of fans arrived at the stadium to support Nepal in this match. The enthusiasm of the Nepali community was palpable, with the stands filled with Nepali flags and excitement.

All Tickets for England-Nepal Match Sold Out

According to reports from Nepal's leading news sites Ratopati and Times of India, tickets for Nepal's matches are selling out the fastest after India's matches. The enthusiasm of Nepali fans was so tremendous that they had bought almost all the tickets for the England-Nepal match, resulting in the stands at Wankhede being completely full.

Millions of People of Nepali Origin Live in India

Millions of people of Nepali origin live in India, making such love and support for Nepal natural. This match not only created excitement on the cricket field but also brought the passion and unity of Nepali fans to the forefront for the world to see. Although the Nepali team lost the match, they won everyone's hearts with their performance and the support of their fans.

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 03:27 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / T20 World Cup 2026: After India, this associate team tops ticket sales — not Australia or Pakistan

