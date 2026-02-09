T20 World Cup 2026: After India, this associate team tops ticket sales — not Australia or Pakistan

Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 has begun, and the first two days have already witnessed several thrilling encounters. Associate nations have performed much better than expected, while several title contenders like India and England narrowly avoided major upsets. Similar excitement was seen in the match played between England and Nepal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Nepal came very close to a historic victory but lost the match by a mere four runs on the last ball.