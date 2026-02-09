T20 World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Brook astonished by Nepal’s performance, says ‘I never even imagined…’

On the other hand, Nepal team captain Rohit Paudel said after the match that all the players in the team gave their best and he is very proud of his boys. He said that even though the result did not go in their favour, his team gave its 100% in every part of the game. Sam Curran bowled brilliantly in the last over, and the team will learn from it and improve. According to Rohit, they have to play with full strength in every match by staying united.