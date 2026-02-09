T20 World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Brook astonished by Nepal’s performance, says ‘I never even imagined…’

England–Nepal captains: Harry Brook and Rohit Paudel (Image source: Sport India)
T20 World Cup 2026: The Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium (England vs Nepal) was one where it was not known who would win until the last ball. Although the English team won this match, the truth is that Nepal rattled a strong team like England. Nepal needed only 10 runs in the last over to win, but Sam Curran's intelligent bowling saved England by 4 runs.
After the match, England captain Harry Brook praised Nepal’s performance, saying it had not been easy and that England were fortunate to win. He added that he had never imagined such a contest, lauded the way Nepal’s batters took on Adil Rashid, something many teams fail to do, and wished them well for the rest of the competition.
England, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 184 runs for 7 wickets, thanks to 55 runs from Jacob Bethell, 53 from Harry Brook, and an unbeaten 39 from Will Jacks. Nepal could only manage 180 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 4 runs. Nepal needed 10 runs in the last over, but only 5 runs were scored, and the team faced a defeat by 4 runs.
On the other hand, Nepal team captain Rohit Paudel said after the match that all the players in the team gave their best and he is very proud of his boys. He said that even though the result did not go in their favour, his team gave its 100% in every part of the game. Sam Curran bowled brilliantly in the last over, and the team will learn from it and improve. According to Rohit, they have to play with full strength in every match by staying united.
Rohit also said that they have not come to this World Cup just to play, but to challenge every team. Regarding their fans, he said that Nepal's cricket lovers are very passionate and a large number of people from Kathmandu and Nepal have come here to support the team. He is confident that the whole of Nepal will be proud of their team.
