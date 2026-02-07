Pak vs Ned match weather report: Rain likely today, Pakistan hopes may wash away

Pak vs Ned Match Weather Report: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence today, Saturday, February 7. The opening match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands at 11 AM at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. This is the same venue where several matches have been cancelled due to rain before the tournament. Furthermore, Pakistan's warm-up match here was also washed out by rain. Similarly, rain is expected during today's match as well. If this happens, Pakistan's challenges could increase.