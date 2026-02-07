7 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Pak vs Ned match weather report: Rain likely today, Pakistan hopes may wash away

Pak vs Ned Match Weather Report: Pakistan is set to begin its campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 from Saturday, but rain has become the biggest concern even before the first ball is bowled. If this match is washed out due to rain, Pakistan's path to the Super-8 could become difficult.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 07, 2026

Pak vs Ned Match Weather Report

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. (Photo source: X@/CricketAdd1ct)

Pak vs Ned Match Weather Report: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence today, Saturday, February 7. The opening match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands at 11 AM at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. This is the same venue where several matches have been cancelled due to rain before the tournament. Furthermore, Pakistan's warm-up match here was also washed out by rain. Similarly, rain is expected during today's match as well. If this happens, Pakistan's challenges could increase.

No Room for Error

What makes this match crucial is Pakistan's decision to boycott their group match against India on February 15, following government directives. This decision leaves Pakistan with no room for error in their remaining group matches. If the Pakistan vs. Netherlands match is washed out due to rain, their path to the Super-8 could become difficult.

Colombo Weather Report for Pakistan vs. Netherlands

The weather forecast for Colombo is grim. BBC Weather predicts a 37% chance of rain at the time of the toss, with rain possibly persisting into the afternoon. According to AccuWeather, there is an increased chance of rain during the match. Meanwhile, Weather.com has also issued a warning of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, raising concerns about the second half of the match.

Chance of Rain According to AccuWeather

11:00 AM 5%
12:00 PM 8%
1:00 PM 60%
2:00 PM 68%
3:00 PM 66%
4:00 PM 30%
5:00 PM 24%

How Much Will Pakistan Be Affected by Rain?

If the Pakistan vs. Netherlands match is cancelled due to rain, it could create difficulties for Pakistan throughout the tournament. Their match against India has already been cancelled due to a boycott. Therefore, Pakistan is effectively playing a shortened group stage. If the match against the Netherlands is also cancelled due to rain, Pakistan will reach a maximum of five points even after defeating USA and Namibia.

This scenario brings the Netherlands into contention. With wins against the USA and Namibia, the Dutch team will also reach 5 points, making qualification dependent on the net run rate. Pakistan is already set to forfeit one match. Therefore, their net run rate could be under pressure from the outset.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

07 Feb 2026 10:30 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Pak vs Ned match weather report: Rain likely today, Pakistan hopes may wash away

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

‘We didn’t know what to do’: England bowlers rattled by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting, captain reveals team’s state

England captain Thomas Rew on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: India, Pakistan and West Indies in action today in three matches; when and where to watch

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 All Squads
Cricket News

Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Suffers Major Blow as Cyber Hackers Loot His 'Earnings'; Case Registered

Rinku Singh
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Josh Hazlewood ruled out, big blow for Australia

Josh Hazlewood ruled out
Cricket News

After IPL exit, Mustafizur Rahman set to play PSL with 77% salary cut

Mustafizur Rahman first reaction
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.