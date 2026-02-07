Pak vs Ned match weather report: Rain likely today, Pakistan hopes may wash away

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. (Photo source: X@/CricketAdd1ct)
Pak vs Ned Match Weather Report: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence today, Saturday, February 7. The opening match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands at 11 AM at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. This is the same venue where several matches have been cancelled due to rain before the tournament. Furthermore, Pakistan's warm-up match here was also washed out by rain. Similarly, rain is expected during today's match as well. If this happens, Pakistan's challenges could increase.
What makes this match crucial is Pakistan's decision to boycott their group match against India on February 15, following government directives. This decision leaves Pakistan with no room for error in their remaining group matches. If the Pakistan vs. Netherlands match is washed out due to rain, their path to the Super-8 could become difficult.
The weather forecast for Colombo is grim. BBC Weather predicts a 37% chance of rain at the time of the toss, with rain possibly persisting into the afternoon. According to AccuWeather, there is an increased chance of rain during the match. Meanwhile, Weather.com has also issued a warning of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, raising concerns about the second half of the match.
11:00 AM 5%
12:00 PM 8%
1:00 PM 60%
2:00 PM 68%
3:00 PM 66%
4:00 PM 30%
5:00 PM 24%
If the Pakistan vs. Netherlands match is cancelled due to rain, it could create difficulties for Pakistan throughout the tournament. Their match against India has already been cancelled due to a boycott. Therefore, Pakistan is effectively playing a shortened group stage. If the match against the Netherlands is also cancelled due to rain, Pakistan will reach a maximum of five points even after defeating USA and Namibia.
This scenario brings the Netherlands into contention. With wins against the USA and Namibia, the Dutch team will also reach 5 points, making qualification dependent on the net run rate. Pakistan is already set to forfeit one match. Therefore, their net run rate could be under pressure from the outset.
