IND vs PAK: Will the Weather Betray Fans? Read Colombo’s Weather Report

Sri Lanka's meteorological department has predicted a possibility of rain in Colombo on February 15. According to the forecast, a low-pressure area might form in the southeastern Bay of Bengal, which could lead to rain with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM, and several reports suggest a 50-70% chance of rain. This poses a risk of delays, reduced overs, or even a match cancellation.