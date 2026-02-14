14 February 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Will the Weather Betray Fans? Read Colombo’s Weather Report

IND vs PAK: The Meteorological Department of Sri Lanka has predicted rain in Colombo on February 15. In such a situation, there is a threat of match delays, reduced overs, or even cancellation.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Pakistan Boycott

India vs Pakistan match scene. (Photo source: IANS)

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Report: The 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan will be played tomorrow, Sunday, February 15. Fans are extremely excited for this match to be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the weather might dampen their spirits. The meteorological department has predicted a possibility of rain during this match.

Possibility of Rain in Colombo

Sri Lanka's meteorological department has predicted a possibility of rain in Colombo on February 15. According to the forecast, a low-pressure area might form in the southeastern Bay of Bengal, which could lead to rain with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM, and several reports suggest a 50-70% chance of rain. This poses a risk of delays, reduced overs, or even a match cancellation.

Both Teams to Reach Super 8 if Match is Cancelled

If this group stage match between India and Pakistan is cancelled due to rain, both teams will receive 1 point each. In such a scenario, both teams will qualify for the Super 8 stage. Significant upsets in Group A are considered unlikely. The ICC has not made any provision for reserve days for group stage matches and Super 8 encounters.

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 08:51 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs PAK: Will the Weather Betray Fans? Read Colombo's Weather Report

