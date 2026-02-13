Two Great Players Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Captain of This Team Returns Home Due to Injury

Zimbabwe and Ireland suffer two major setbacks (Photo – ICC)
Paul Stirling and Brendan Taylor ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026: The group stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are underway. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Ireland have suffered two major blows. Ireland's captain Paul Stirling and Zimbabwe's experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.
Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. The 40-year-old Taylor sustained the injury during Zimbabwe's opening match against Oman. He was batting on 31 off 30 balls when he felt pain in his thigh and had to retire hurt.
Before getting injured, Taylor had also taken three catches behind the wicket. Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, confirmed this setback in Colombo.
However, Zimbabwe has not announced any replacement for Taylor despite having two group matches left in the T20 World Cup 2026. Tadiwanashe Marumani will now take over wicketkeeping duties, while all-rounder Tony Munyonga has been included in the playing eleven for the crucial group match against Australia in Colombo.
Brendan Taylor had made a comeback to international cricket in July 2025 after a three-and-a-half-year suspension. He was banned due to his involvement in an ICC corruption case. Zimbabwe had recalled him to the team in all formats as soon as his ban ended on July 25.
After his return, Taylor played two Tests, two ODIs, and 14 T20 Internationals. A brilliant 123 against Botswana in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in September 2025 was one of the highlights of his comeback.
On the other hand, Ireland's captain Paul Stirling, has also been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury. He has suffered a ligament injury in his right knee. His knee was first injured while taking a catch during the group match against Australia on February 11, which Ireland lost by 67 runs. The injury worsened later in the same match while taking a quick single.
The T20 World Cup's technical committee has approved young batsman Sam Topping as Stirling's replacement. He will join the team for the remaining matches of the tournament being played in India and Sri Lanka.
Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker, Sam Topping, Ben White, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Craig Young.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending
T20 World Cup 2026