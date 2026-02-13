13 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Two Great Players Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Captain of This Team Returns Home Due to Injury

Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. The 40-year-old Taylor sustained the injury during Zimbabwe's opening match against Oman.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 13, 2026

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Qualification Scenario

Zimbabwe and Ireland suffer two major setbacks (Photo – ICC)

Paul Stirling and Brendan Taylor ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026: The group stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are underway. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Ireland have suffered two major blows. Ireland's captain Paul Stirling and Zimbabwe's experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Brendan Taylor Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. The 40-year-old Taylor sustained the injury during Zimbabwe's opening match against Oman. He was batting on 31 off 30 balls when he felt pain in his thigh and had to retire hurt.

Before getting injured, Taylor had also taken three catches behind the wicket. Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, confirmed this setback in Colombo.

However, Zimbabwe has not announced any replacement for Taylor despite having two group matches left in the T20 World Cup 2026. Tadiwanashe Marumani will now take over wicketkeeping duties, while all-rounder Tony Munyonga has been included in the playing eleven for the crucial group match against Australia in Colombo.

Injury After Dramatic Comeback

Brendan Taylor had made a comeback to international cricket in July 2025 after a three-and-a-half-year suspension. He was banned due to his involvement in an ICC corruption case. Zimbabwe had recalled him to the team in all formats as soon as his ban ended on July 25.

After his return, Taylor played two Tests, two ODIs, and 14 T20 Internationals. A brilliant 123 against Botswana in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in September 2025 was one of the highlights of his comeback.

Paul Stirling Also Out of Tournament

On the other hand, Ireland's captain Paul Stirling, has also been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury. He has suffered a ligament injury in his right knee. His knee was first injured while taking a catch during the group match against Australia on February 11, which Ireland lost by 67 runs. The injury worsened later in the same match while taking a quick single.

The T20 World Cup's technical committee has approved young batsman Sam Topping as Stirling's replacement. He will join the team for the remaining matches of the tournament being played in India and Sri Lanka.

Ireland's Updated Squad:

Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker, Sam Topping, Ben White, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Craig Young.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

13 Feb 2026 01:19 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Two Great Players Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Captain of This Team Returns Home Due to Injury

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

IPL 2026: Will Bengaluru's Matches Be Held at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Big Update on RCB's Home Ground

IPL 2026 RCB Home Ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium Clearance, RCB IPL Victory Stampede,
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: This Indian batsman averages 130 against Pakistan, will he shine again?

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Nabi Fined by ICC After Arguing with Umpire Over Visibility Issues

Mohammad nabi ICC
Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh on brink of history, four wickets away from becoming India’s leading T20 World Cup bowler

arshdeep singh , second highest wicket taker in india
Cricket News

Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Controversy Ahead of India-Pakistan Match, Levels Serious Allegations Against BCCI and ICC

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.