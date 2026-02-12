12 February 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Controversy Ahead of India-Pakistan Match, Levels Serious Allegations Against BCCI and ICC

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK: Pakistan, having won their opening two Group A matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will now face India at the same venue. However, ahead of this match, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has ignited a new controversy by levelling serious allegations against the ICC.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 12, 2026

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan match scene. (Photo: IANS)

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK: The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 will take place on Sunday, February 15. Pakistan won their opening two matches at the Colombo Sinhalese Sports Club, and this mega encounter will now be played at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has stirred a new controversy by levelling serious allegations against the ICC and the BCCI ahead of this match. He has alleged that the ICC might come under pressure from the Indian board and could tamper with the R Premadasa pitch.

'ICC Could Alter Pitch Conditions'

Under the hybrid model adopted for the ICC tournament, Pakistan is playing all its matches in Sri Lanka. After victories against the Netherlands and USA, Pakistan is just one win away from securing a spot in the Super 8 round. Saqlain was questioned on the Pakistani show 'Game On Hai' whether he expected a similar pitch in Colombo for the match against India. In response, he ignited a new controversy by stating that the ICC, under the influence of the BCCI, could alter the pitch conditions, which might force Pakistan to rethink its playing eleven.

Team Selection Also Discussed

Saqlain remarked that with the kind of technology available nowadays and the groundsmen of today's era, pitches can change. You never know. We know under whose influence the ICC operates. The discussion on the show then shifted to team selection, particularly regarding the utilisation of Faheem Ashraf, who is Pakistan's sole fast-bowling all-rounder.

Former Pacer Umar Gul and Former Captain Mohammad Hafeez Also Present

Panellists, including former pacer Umar Gul and former captain Mohammad Hafeez, questioned why Faheem did not bowl a single over in the first two matches. Saqlain responded by saying, "You gave Usman Tariq a match, which will give him confidence against India. But if you need two more fast bowlers and an all-rounder going forward, the entire equation changes. Look at Jimmy Neesham, he is like our Faheem Ashraf. Some days he bowls one over and some days the 20th. Who bowls the 20th over for Pakistan? Tariq? Nawaz? Shadab? Abrar? When was the last time they did it? Faheem has done it, whether good or bad."

Questions Also Raised on Salman Agha's Captaincy

Gul and Hafeez echoed similar concerns and also questioned Salman Agha's captaincy. They suggested that Faheem should have been utilised against the Netherlands and USA to build confidence before the high-pressure match against India.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

12 Feb 2026 10:22 am

