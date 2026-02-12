Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Controversy Ahead of India-Pakistan Match, Levels Serious Allegations Against BCCI and ICC

Panellists, including former pacer Umar Gul and former captain Mohammad Hafeez, questioned why Faheem did not bowl a single over in the first two matches. Saqlain responded by saying, "You gave Usman Tariq a match, which will give him confidence against India. But if you need two more fast bowlers and an all-rounder going forward, the entire equation changes. Look at Jimmy Neesham, he is like our Faheem Ashraf. Some days he bowls one over and some days the 20th. Who bowls the 20th over for Pakistan? Tariq? Nawaz? Shadab? Abrar? When was the last time they did it? Faheem has done it, whether good or bad."