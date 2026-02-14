14 February 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

IND vs PAK pitch report: Colombo yet to see 200, will bat or ball rule?

The T20 World Cup 2026 has not yet seen a score of 200 on this pitch. The highest total here was made by Pakistan, scoring 190 runs. Perhaps this is the reason why the average first innings score at this venue remains between 140-170.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

India vs Pakistan

11 matches played between India and Pakistan in one year. (Photo – BCCI/X)

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report: The 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and Pakistan. This match will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. So far, no high-scoring match has been witnessed in Colombo. In such a situation, let's find out about the pitch before this match.

Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo initially offers some assistance to the batsmen, but as the match progresses, it slows down. Playing strokes becomes difficult, and the run rate remains low. Spin bowlers dominate, especially in the middle overs. The ball tends to stick to the surface, making it difficult to play big shots. Mystery spinners and finger spinners can prove effective here. Pakistan has good spinners like Usman Tariq, and India has Varun Chakravarthy.

No Score of 200 Yet on This Pitch

In the T20 World Cup 2026, a score of 200 has not yet been achieved on this pitch. The highest total here was 190 runs by Pakistan against the USA. Besides this, Australia scored 182 runs against Ireland. Perhaps this is why the average first-innings score at this venue remains between 140-170. Scoring big runs is challenging, as the boundaries are large, and the pitch offers grip.

India's Dominance Over Pakistan in Statistics

In the history of the T20 World Cup, India has always had an upper hand over Pakistan. Out of the 8 matches played between the two teams so far, Team India has won 7 times. Pakistan's only victory came in the T20 World Cup 2021 when they defeated India by 10 wickets.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs PAK pitch report: Colombo yet to see 200, will bat or ball rule?

