T20 World Cup 2026: This Indian batsman averages 130 against Pakistan, will he shine again?

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: The 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between defending champions India and Pakistan on Sunday. This high-voltage clash, scheduled to take place at the historic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, has become the biggest attraction for cricket lovers. Pakistan had initially refused to face India at the start of the tournament, but after lengthy negotiations between the ICC and both boards, the high-voltage encounter will now be played on Sunday.
Most Indian players will be playing against Pakistan for the first time in a T20 World Cup, making the contest even more exciting. However, there is one batsman in Team India whose record against Pakistan is outstanding. Young left-handed batsman Tilak Varma has played three T20 international matches against Pakistan so far, all of which were played in the Asia Cup 2025. In these innings, Tilak remained not out twice and has scored a total of 130 runs at an impressive average of 130. His best score was 69*, which came in the Asia Cup final, where he guided India to their ninth Asia Cup title from a pressure situation.
In that final, India were struggling at 20/3 while chasing a target of 147 runs, but Tilak turned the match around by scoring an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. His strike rate during this period was 130.18, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes. Overall, his strike rate in three matches against Pakistan has been 126.21.
Considering the pitch and conditions in Colombo, where spin and slower balls can play a significant role, middle-order batsmen like Tilak can change the course of the match. Pakistan's bowlers will try to break the back of India's batting, but Tilak's track record suggests he shines in such situations.
The chances of opener Abhishek Sharma playing in this match are slim. In such a scenario, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will be seen opening the innings. Sanju had also started the innings against Namibia and scored a quickfire 22 off 8 balls. However, he could not convert this start into a big score.
