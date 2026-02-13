T20 World Cup 2026: This Indian batsman averages 130 against Pakistan, will he shine again?

Most Indian players will be playing against Pakistan for the first time in a T20 World Cup, making the contest even more exciting. However, there is one batsman in Team India whose record against Pakistan is outstanding. Young left-handed batsman Tilak Varma has played three T20 international matches against Pakistan so far, all of which were played in the Asia Cup 2025. In these innings, Tilak remained not out twice and has scored a total of 130 runs at an impressive average of 130. His best score was 69*, which came in the Asia Cup final, where he guided India to their ninth Asia Cup title from a pressure situation.