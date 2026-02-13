13 February 2026,

Friday

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: This Indian batsman averages 130 against Pakistan, will he shine again?

Tilak Varma has played three matches against Pakistan so far. All three matches were played in Asia Cup 2025. In these three innings, he has scored 130 runs at an average of 130, remaining not out twice.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 13, 2026

Saqlain Mushtaq on IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan Match Spectacle (Photo-IANS)

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: The 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between defending champions India and Pakistan on Sunday. This high-voltage clash, scheduled to take place at the historic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, has become the biggest attraction for cricket lovers. Pakistan had initially refused to face India at the start of the tournament, but after lengthy negotiations between the ICC and both boards, the high-voltage encounter will now be played on Sunday.

Tilak Varma's Batting Against Pakistan

Most Indian players will be playing against Pakistan for the first time in a T20 World Cup, making the contest even more exciting. However, there is one batsman in Team India whose record against Pakistan is outstanding. Young left-handed batsman Tilak Varma has played three T20 international matches against Pakistan so far, all of which were played in the Asia Cup 2025. In these innings, Tilak remained not out twice and has scored a total of 130 runs at an impressive average of 130. His best score was 69*, which came in the Asia Cup final, where he guided India to their ninth Asia Cup title from a pressure situation.

Tilak Pulled the Team Out of Trouble

In that final, India were struggling at 20/3 while chasing a target of 147 runs, but Tilak turned the match around by scoring an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. His strike rate during this period was 130.18, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes. Overall, his strike rate in three matches against Pakistan has been 126.21.

Considering the pitch and conditions in Colombo, where spin and slower balls can play a significant role, middle-order batsmen like Tilak can change the course of the match. Pakistan's bowlers will try to break the back of India's batting, but Tilak's track record suggests he shines in such situations.

Sanju Samson to Open the Innings

The chances of opener Abhishek Sharma playing in this match are slim. In such a scenario, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will be seen opening the innings. Sanju had also started the innings against Namibia and scored a quickfire 22 off 8 balls. However, he could not convert this start into a big score.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Published on:

13 Feb 2026 10:24 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / T20 World Cup 2026: This Indian batsman averages 130 against Pakistan, will he shine again?

