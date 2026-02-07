T20 World Cup 2026: India, Pakistan and West Indies in action today in three matches; when and where to watch

T20 World Cup 2026 set to begin today (Photo: IANS)
T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence today. Three matches will be played today in the mega tournament that will last for a month. The first match will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo. The second match will be played between West Indies and Scotland in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the third match will be played between defending champions India and USA in Mumbai.
The match between Pakistan and the Netherlands will start at 11 AM. This match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The second match will be played between the West Indies and Scotland. This match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 3 PM. Meanwhile, the third match between India and the USA will be played from 7 PM. This match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The broadcast rights for the T20 World Cup are with the Star Sports Network. You can watch this match on different channels of Star Sports with commentary in Hindi, English, and other regional languages of the country. Apart from this, the live-streaming of this match can be watched on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
The T20 World Cup is starting from Saturday in India and Sri Lanka, in which the defending champions Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, is the strongest contender for the title. The Indian team is in excellent form and recently defeated New Zealand 4-1 in a five-match T20 series. The good news for India is that almost all its players are in form.
