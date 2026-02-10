India vs Pakistan: Pakistan government relents, match set for February 15

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: The India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 has now become not just a match, but the climax of a political drama. After a long tug-of-war, government restrictions, and meetings of cricket boards, the Pakistan government has finally relented, giving its team the green light to take the field on February 15. It's clear that much drama has ensued, and now the real game will begin… and Indian fans know very well what the outcome will be.