10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Cricket News

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan government relents, match set for February 15

India vs Pakistan Update: The Pakistani government has finally bowed down. Yes, the Pakistan government has ordered the PCB to play the match against India on February 15.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

An old photo showing Pakistan team captain Salman Ali Agha and India team captain Suryakumar Yadav (Image source: X/viral)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: The India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 has now become not just a match, but the climax of a political drama. After a long tug-of-war, government restrictions, and meetings of cricket boards, the Pakistan government has finally relented, giving its team the green light to take the field on February 15. It's clear that much drama has ensued, and now the real game will begin… and Indian fans know very well what the outcome will be.

Pakistan Government's Order

The Pakistan government has instructed its national cricket team to take the field against India in the T20 World Cup match scheduled for February 15, 2026. The Pakistani government stated that this decision was made after discussions with several countries and in consideration of appeals from friendly nations. Therefore, the team will have to play the match against India as per its scheduled fixture.

What Time Will India and Pakistan Match Start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played in Colombo. The Pakistan team has not come to India for this tournament, so all its matches will be held in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is also a co-host of this World Cup. The match between India and Pakistan will take place on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This encounter will commence at 7 PM Indian Standard Time.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

10 Feb 2026 08:33 am

10 Feb 2026 08:23 am

