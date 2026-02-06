T20 World Cup 2026: Josh Hazlewood ruled out, big blow for Australia

Tony further added, "We will not announce the name of any replacement player immediately. We feel we have enough players for the initial matches, so we will make a decision later based on necessity." Hazlewood has now joined the list of injured players along with Test captain Pat Cummins. Mitchell Starc has already retired, so this will be the first World Cup since March 2011 where none of Australia's ‘Big Three’ (Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood) fast bowlers will be present in the team. In the current squad, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis are the only two fully fit main fast bowlers remaining.