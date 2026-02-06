6 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

After IPL exit, Mustafizur Rahman set to play PSL with 77% salary cut

After being removed from IPL 2026, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will now be seen playing in the Pakistan Super League. He has been bought by Lahore Qalandars. Rahman will receive approximately 77% less salary in the PSL compared to the IPL.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

Mustafizur Rahman first reaction

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (Photo source: IANS)

Mustafizur Rahman, Lahore Qalandars, PSL: Bangladesh's star fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will now be seen playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after withdrawing from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The franchise Lahore Qalandars has included him in their team under a direct contract before the auction.

Mustafizur Joins Lahore Qalandars Through Direct Signing

The PSL franchise announced this direct signing on Thursday. Lahore Qalandars wrote on their official X account, "Our Bangladeshi brother Mustafizur, who was picked in 2016 and 2018, is now our direct signing and has finally returned to the family. Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar."

Will Receive 77% Less Amount Compared to IPL

However, in this deal, Mustafizur will receive approximately 77% less amount compared to his IPL contract. The pacer, known for his excellent bowling in death overs, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL mini-auction held in December. He was also the only Bangladeshi player to secure a contract for the IPL 2026 season.

Mustafizur to Get This Much Crore in PSL

With Lahore Qalandars, he will receive Pakistani Rupees 6.44 crore, which amounts to approximately ₹2.08 crore in Indian currency. This means he will have to face a hefty salary cut of about 77.4 per cent. Amidst strained relations between India and Bangladesh, the BCCI instructed KKR on January 3 to release Mustafizur from the team. No official reason was given for this decision.

In response, Bangladesh banned the IPL broadcast in the country, while the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited security reasons and requested the ICC to shift its T20 World Cup matches out of India. The ICC repeatedly rejected this appeal and even conducted an independent investigation, which denied any threat at all the venues. Despite this, the BCB remained firm on its stance. Eventually, the ICC excluded Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup and included Scotland in the tournament in its place.

This will be the second time Mustafizur will be seen playing in the PSL. He was also part of Lahore Qalandars in the 2017-18 season. During that time, he took four wickets in five matches with an economy rate of just 6.43.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

IPL 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 09:39 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / After IPL exit, Mustafizur Rahman set to play PSL with 77% salary cut

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: India suffers another blow after Washington Sundar, star player injured in warm-up match against South Africa

Tilak Varma pass fitness test
Cricket News

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch the live match

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming
Cricket News

Despite strong show against New Zealand, Ishan dropped; Sanju to open as Chahal names his favourite XI

Ishan Kishan
Cricket News

Gavaskar’s Stance on Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Harbhajan Singh Also Makes Sharp Statement

sunil gavaskar
Cricket News

Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly

Mohsin Naqvi ran away to hotel with trophy
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.