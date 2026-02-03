Despite strong show against New Zealand, Ishan dropped; Sanju to open as Chahal names his favourite XI

Another decision by Yuzvendra Chahal is also surprising, as Sanju Samson had a dismal performance in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand. Despite batting in five innings, he couldn't even score 50 runs. However, despite this, Chahal has included him as an opener in his playing eleven, where he will start the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. It remains to be seen how much difference there will be between Suryakumar Yadav's official playing eleven and Yuzvendra Chahal's preferred playing eleven.