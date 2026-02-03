3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Despite strong show against New Zealand, Ishan dropped; Sanju to open as Chahal names his favourite XI

The Indian team will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7, where Suryakumar Yadav and company will face USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan (Photo: IANS)

Team India Probable Playing 11: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to commence on February 7, with the Indian team playing its first match on the same day. The first match of the day will be played between the Netherlands and Pakistan at the Singhalese Sports Club. Following this, the West Indies and Scotland teams will face each other at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India's match will be against the USA, which will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Ishan Kishan Excluded from Playing XI

Regarding this match, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked his preferred playing eleven, which includes a surprising decision. He has excluded Ishan Kishan from his playing eleven. Ishan Kishan had batted brilliantly in the recently concluded T20 series, making a strong comeback. He scored 215 runs in the series, with an average of over 50. Despite this, if an experienced player like Yuzvendra Chahal has left him out of his preferred playing eleven, there must be a specific reason.

It is worth noting that Kuldeep Yadav has also not found a place in Chahal's playing eleven. He has included Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel in the team. According to Chahal's preferred playing eleven, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will open the innings. Following them, Tilak Varma will bat at number three, followed by Suryakumar Yadav. After them, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah have been included.

Another decision by Yuzvendra Chahal is also surprising, as Sanju Samson had a dismal performance in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand. Despite batting in five innings, he couldn't even score 50 runs. However, despite this, Chahal has included him as an opener in his playing eleven, where he will start the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. It remains to be seen how much difference there will be between Suryakumar Yadav's official playing eleven and Yuzvendra Chahal's preferred playing eleven.

Chahal's Favourite 11

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 03:39 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Despite strong show against New Zealand, Ishan dropped; Sanju to open as Chahal names his favourite XI
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Gavaskar’s Stance on Pakistan’s Refusal to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Harbhajan Singh Also Makes Sharp Statement

sunil gavaskar
Cricket News

Pakistan cricket could face isolation as PSL ban looms, PCB’s India snub may cost dearly

Mohsin Naqvi ran away to hotel with trophy
Cricket News

Mitchell Santner Disheartened After Series Loss to India, Comments on T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights
Cricket News

Big day for Suryakumar Yadav as history and a major record beckon today

Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: 300-run T20 or bowlers’ day in Thiruvananthapuram?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.