4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch the live match

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: The second semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2026 will be played today between India and Afghanistan. Let's find out when and where you can watch the live streaming of this match.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a fellow cricketer. (Photo source: IANS)

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: India and Afghanistan will face each other in the second semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup today, Wednesday. The young team, with star batsmen like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, along with several all-rounders, has been unbeaten and full of confidence so far in the tournament. India is the most successful team in the history of this mega event, having won the title five times. They are now just two wins away from their sixth title. Today, all eyes will once again be on Vaibhav. Let's find out when and where you can watch this match live.

When and Where will the Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal be played?

The India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played today, Wednesday, February 4, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will start at 1 PM Indian time. Half an hour before that, the captains of both teams will come to the field for the toss and announce their respective playing XIs.

Where to watch the live streaming and live broadcast of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semifinal?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final can be watched on the JioCinema app. The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network.

Indian Team

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaradhya Shukla, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Pratap Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Aarav Mahajan, and Ansh Gosai.

Afghanistan Team

Usman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinwary, Uzairullah Niazi, Mahbob Khan (Wicketkeeper/Captain), Azizullah Miakhel, Abdul Azeem, Ruhullah Arab, Numan Shah, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Allah Mohammad, Naseer Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Jamshid Zadran, and Bashir Ahmad.

U-19 World Cup 2026

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 11:37 am

