India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch the live match

Ind vs Afg U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: India and Afghanistan will face each other in the second semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup today, Wednesday. The young team, with star batsmen like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, along with several all-rounders, has been unbeaten and full of confidence so far in the tournament. India is the most successful team in the history of this mega event, having won the title five times. They are now just two wins away from their sixth title. Today, all eyes will once again be on Vaibhav. Let's find out when and where you can watch this match live.