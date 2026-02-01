1 February 2026,

Sunday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Mitchell Santner Disheartened After Series Loss to India, Comments on T20 World Cup

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner appeared quite disappointed after losing the final T20 in Thiruvananthapuram against India.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 01, 2026

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. (Photo source: X @mufaddal_vohra)

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights: India registered a 46-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth T20 match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With this, Team India has clinched the five-match series 4-1. The Indian team, after winning the toss and electing to bat, scored 271 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, powered by a blistering innings from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Subsequently, they restricted the New Zealand team to 225 runs to secure a magnificent win. After this defeat, Mitchell Santner appeared quite dejected. He stated that it is very difficult to beat India in their own conditions.

‘It’s very difficult to beat them in their own conditions’

Post-match, Mitchell Santner commented, "I think when you look at the whole series, we have learned a lot of good things. India is a very good team, and as I said at the beginning, it is very difficult to beat them in their own conditions. Perhaps we made things a bit difficult for the bowlers. But, overall, at the end of the day, it was entertaining cricket."

‘The results did not go our way…’

When asked if they were able to fix certain things, Santner said, "When you are challenged throughout the entire series, it is always a good thing. You put pressure on both your bowlers and batsmen, and you learn from that. From that perspective, it has been a very good series for us. The results did not go our way, but we have learned something from every match."

This is what he said about the World Cup

Regarding the upcoming World Cup and the lessons learned, he stated, "It is not easy. As a bowling unit, we will have to find ways against very good batsmen. Also, the batsmen who hit fours and sixes, especially on flat pitches, knowing that even 230 runs can be chased."

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

01 Feb 2026 11:09 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Mitchell Santner Disheartened After Series Loss to India, Comments on T20 World Cup
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026

Big day for Suryakumar Yadav as history and a major record beckon today

Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket News

IND vs NZ: 300-run T20 or bowlers’ day in Thiruvananthapuram?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Cricket News

Shivam Dube Becomes Third Fastest Indian to Score International T20 Fifty, Know Who's in the Top 5

Shivam Dube
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 4th T20: Captain Surya unhappy after 50-run loss, points out where the mistake happened

Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket News

Rahul Dravid Warns Indian Team Ahead of T20 World Cup: ‘This Mistake Could Prove Costly’

rahul dravid
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.