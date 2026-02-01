Mitchell Santner Disheartened After Series Loss to India, Comments on T20 World Cup

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. (Photo source: X @mufaddal_vohra)
IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights: India registered a 46-run victory against New Zealand in the fifth T20 match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With this, Team India has clinched the five-match series 4-1. The Indian team, after winning the toss and electing to bat, scored 271 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, powered by a blistering innings from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Subsequently, they restricted the New Zealand team to 225 runs to secure a magnificent win. After this defeat, Mitchell Santner appeared quite dejected. He stated that it is very difficult to beat India in their own conditions.
Post-match, Mitchell Santner commented, "I think when you look at the whole series, we have learned a lot of good things. India is a very good team, and as I said at the beginning, it is very difficult to beat them in their own conditions. Perhaps we made things a bit difficult for the bowlers. But, overall, at the end of the day, it was entertaining cricket."
When asked if they were able to fix certain things, Santner said, "When you are challenged throughout the entire series, it is always a good thing. You put pressure on both your bowlers and batsmen, and you learn from that. From that perspective, it has been a very good series for us. The results did not go our way, but we have learned something from every match."
Regarding the upcoming World Cup and the lessons learned, he stated, "It is not easy. As a bowling unit, we will have to find ways against very good batsmen. Also, the batsmen who hit fours and sixes, especially on flat pitches, knowing that even 230 runs can be chased."
