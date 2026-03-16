Shane Warne Holds Record for Most Wins as Captain in a Single Indian Premier League Season

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (Photo – IANS)
IPL 2026, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Shane Warne: The countdown for IPL 2026, the 19th season, has begun, and the excitement of cricket is set to kick off from March 28. Whenever we talk about the most successful captains in the IPL, the names of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma come to mind first. Both have led their teams to championship titles five times each. But did you know that a foreign legend has surpassed both of them in terms of the most wins in a single season?
The record for the most wins in a single IPL season as captain does not belong to an Indian, but to the legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne. In the very first season of the IPL in 2008, under Warne's captaincy, Rajasthan Royals (RR) created history by winning 13 matches and became the champions of the opening season. Surprisingly, Rajasthan has not won the trophy again since then.
|Wins
|Captain
|Team
|Season
|13
|Shane Warne
|Rajasthan Royals
|2008
|12
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|2013
|12
|George Bailey
|Punjab Kings
|2014
|12
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012
|12
|Rohit Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
In 2013, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, CSK won 12 matches, although they lost to Mumbai in the final that year. Now Dhoni has stepped down from captaincy, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the team. In 2017, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Mumbai Indians won 12 matches and also clinched the title. Now, Mumbai is led by Hardik Pandya.
The 44-year-old MS Dhoni has joined the CSK camp in Chennai and has started practising. Speculation is rife that 2026 could be Dhoni's last season as a player. With Sanju Samson in the team, it is being said that Dhoni might be seen less on the field this time and more in a mentor role. Dhoni, who has played 278 matches, scored 196 runs in 13 innings last season, where he mostly came in to bat in the final overs.
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