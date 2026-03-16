Shane Warne Holds Record for Most Wins as Captain in a Single Indian Premier League Season

IPL 2026, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Shane Warne: The countdown for IPL 2026, the 19th season, has begun, and the excitement of cricket is set to kick off from March 28. Whenever we talk about the most successful captains in the IPL, the names of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma come to mind first. Both have led their teams to championship titles five times each. But did you know that a foreign legend has surpassed both of them in terms of the most wins in a single season?