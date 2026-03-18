BCCI Planning Top Salary for This Star, Not Rohit or Kohli?

Discussions around central contracts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have, for years, revolved around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their stature, salaries, and consistent presence across all formats have naturally placed them at the top of the pay hierarchy. However, the narrative appears to be shifting this time. Notably, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the key figure prompting the board to reconsider its approach, with the BCCI now keen on offering him the highest salary under the new contracts.