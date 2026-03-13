13 March 2026,

Friday

Cricket News

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli leads with the most centuries in the IPL

Most Centuries in IPL: The record for the most centuries in the IPL is held by the Indian run machine, Virat Kohli. Looking at the top five in this regard, the dominance of Indians is clearly visible there as well.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 13, 2026

Most Centuries in IPL

Most Centuries in IPL: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is just a few days away. This time, the tournament will kick off with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fans can expect a flurry of fours and sixes. As always, many records will be made and broken this time. Today, let's talk about the batsmen who hold the record for the most centuries in the world's biggest cricket league.

King Kohli Leads the Pack

Virat Kohli has played a total of 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL so far, scoring 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54. During this period, Kohli has hit 8 centuries and 63 half-centuries. Kohli has also smashed 771 fours and 291 sixes in the league.

Jos Buttler in Second Place

English cricketer Jos Buttler has played 121 IPL matches from 2016 to the present, scoring 4,120 runs at an average of 40. During this time, he has scored 7 centuries and 24 half-centuries. He has hit 185 sixes and 407 fours so far.

Chris Gayle Still Holds Third Spot

West Indies legend Chris Gayle played 142 matches in his IPL career between 2009 and 2021, scoring 4,965 runs at an average of 39.72. During this period, Gayle scored 6 centuries and 31 half-centuries. While playing for RCB in 2013, Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors, which is the highest individual score in IPL history.

KL Rahul at Fourth Position

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has played a total of 145 matches in his IPL career so far, scoring 5,222 runs at an average of 46.21. During this period, KL Rahul has scored 5 centuries and 40 half-centuries. He has hit 208 sixes and 452 fours in his IPL career.

Shubman Gill Has a Chance to Break Watson and Warner's Record

Shubman Gill has scored 3,866 runs in 118 IPL matches so far at an average of 39.44. Meanwhile, Shane Watson scored 3,874 runs in 145 IPL matches at an average of 30.99. David Warner, on the other hand, played 184 IPL matches, accumulating 6,565 runs at an average of 40.52. All three players have 4 centuries to their name. Shubman Gill has the opportunity to surpass Watson and Warner this season.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Published on:

13 Mar 2026 01:33 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2026: Virat Kohli leads with the most centuries in the IPL

