IPL 2026: Virat Kohli leads with the most centuries in the IPL

Most Centuries in IPL: The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is just a few days away. This time, the tournament will kick off with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fans can expect a flurry of fours and sixes. As always, many records will be made and broken this time. Today, let's talk about the batsmen who hold the record for the most centuries in the world's biggest cricket league.