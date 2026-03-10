10 March 2026,

Tuesday

Cricket News

Team India Rains Cash After T20 World Cup Win; BCCI Announces Four Times More Prize Money Than ICC

India secured a 96-run victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, following which the BCCI announced a cash prize of ₹131 crore for Team India.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 10, 2026

BCCI cash reward

BCCI has announced a cash reward of ₹131 crore for Team India (Photo – BCCI/X)

BCCI Prize Money, T20 World Cup 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has showered the Indian team with money for winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title. The BCCI has announced a cash prize of ₹131 crore for Team India. This is the largest amount ever given to any winning team. Earlier, the BCCI had announced a prize of ₹125 crore for Rohit Sharma's team upon winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title. Compared to last time, the BCCI has increased the cash prize by ₹6 crore this time.

Six Times More Money Than IPL Winners

The team winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) is given ₹20 crore as prize money. Meanwhile, the ICC has given the Indian team ₹3 million, or approximately ₹27.48 crore, as prize money for becoming world champions. This means the BCCI has given six times more money than the IPL winner and four times more than the ICC.

In a statement released by the BCCI, it said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of ₹131 crore for Team India following their spectacular performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Board congratulates the players, support staff, and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future."

India Wins Title for the Third Time

India won the T20 World Cup title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. This time, the command was in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav. India has become the first country to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. With this, India has become the first country to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times.

In the final match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, India scored 255 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after batting first. In response, the Kiwi team was all out for just 159 runs in 19 overs. By winning the final match by 96 runs, India claimed the winner's prize money of 2.34 million US dollars (approximately ₹21.5 crore) given by the International Cricket Council (ICC), while the runner-up New Zealand received 1.17 million US dollars (approximately ₹10.75 crore).

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

10 Mar 2026 02:19 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / Team India Rains Cash After T20 World Cup Win; BCCI Announces Four Times More Prize Money Than ICC

